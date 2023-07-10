The cost of living – is it enough to just ‘hold our nerve’?

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The housing sector must use its collective voice to demand long-term investment to help those most impacted by the cost of living crisis, writes Rachael Williamson
I last wrote on this back in August 2022 as we awaited a new prime minister. At that point the economic situation and cost of living pressures looked bleak. But fast-forward to the fall-out of the Truss-Kwarteng Mini Budget, an escalating war in Ukraine and rising interest rates, and sadly things have only got worse.
Inflation remains stubbornly high, with the Consumer Price Index at 8.7%. While down from double figures, it is still well above the Bank of England’s inflation target of 2%, leading to its decision to raise interest rates again. Some forecasters are predicting that rates could rise to 6.25% by early next year.
All of this means more financial pain. First-time buyers are being met with higher rates, leaving some priced out. Private renters have seen record rent increases, with a consequent rise in debt, evictions and homelessness rates. Rising mortgage rates are bringing real distress to existing homeowners faced with remortgaging.
Rising borrowing costs further restrict government’s ability to respond. The prime minister says we need to “hold our nerve”, but where does that leave people most impacted by rising costs?
High interest rates – the tool to address inflation – make us all poorer but the pain of this falls disproportionately on the poorest in our society.
The Joseph Rowntree Foundation recently published its latest cost of living tracker, which revealed a “horrendous new normal”. A total of 5.5 million low-income households have had to cut down on or skip meals because they cannot afford food. Four million reported going hungry. Low-income households are struggling to afford their bills, with 4.5 million in arrears and 2.6 million holding high-cost credit loans. For low-income households on Universal Credit, around nine in 10 are going without essentials for the third survey in a row, despite the usual uprating of benefits with inflation and temporary cost of living payments.
“The crisis is not just about whether people can heat their homes or put food on the table – it’s also about being able to access and maintain an affordable home as a basic human right”
This is all before the latest rise in interest rates. The impact of this was brought into even sharper focus by the Trussell Trust’s report last week that one in seven people in the UK faced hunger in the past year due to a lack of money.
The APPG on Poverty also published its report on the (in)adequacy of social security. It makes for sobering reading. Here are just some of the metrics included, following submissions from us and partners:
The APPG’s conclusion? “Our social security system should exist to support households and provide genuine financial security, yet in its current state, the low rates of social security are pushing people into poverty and driving destitution.”
It doesn’t have to be this way, but the cost of living crisis has shone a light on the inadequacy of our housing and social security systems. This was highlighted powerfully by Grand Union’s recent report Investing in the future: reforming the UK’s welfare reform system and National Housing Federation’s report Why we need a long-term plan for housing. The Chartered Institute of Housing backs the recommendations in both, as well as those from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and the Trussell Trust to implement an Essentials Guarantee.
The government has recognised the need for action in the past, with the £20 Universal Credit uplift during the pandemic and cost of living payments. It must now act to turn the tide of rising poverty. With housing notable by its absence in the Spring Budget it could make a huge difference by using the next fiscal event to unfreeze LHA, which is meant to cover the lowest 30% of market rents. Our recent analysis with Shelter shows that this is not the case anywhere in England for a typical two-bedroom rented home.
“The prime minister says we need to ‘hold our nerve’, but where does that leave people most impacted by rising costs?”
Last week the Institute for Fiscal Studies published data which showed that only one in 20 newly listed private rental properties could be covered by housing benefit, with the proportion dropping from 23% to 5% – the lowest level on record. Research by Crisis and Zoopla shared with ITV News shows the near collapse of rent affordability for many households, with devastating consequences for people of all ages. Enough is enough. We urge the government to address this urgently.
The housing sector has a critical role to play in supporting those affected by the cost of living crisis and we’ve seen some great examples of this in our Chartered Institute of Housing briefings. But the crisis is not just about whether people can heat their homes or put food on the table – it’s also about being able to access and maintain an affordable home as a basic human right. For people on low incomes, their ability to do this is fast diminishing.
Using our collective voice as a sector is vital to ensure current and future governments understand this and invest in a long-term strategy to steer a new course. We must start by building more social housing, as the Prince of Wales himself has identified, and addressing our broken benefits system. This is not just a cost of living crisis, it’s a cost of housing crisis.
Rachael Williamson, head of policy and external affairs, Chartered Institute of Housing
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