The cost of living – is it enough to just ‘hold our nerve’?

Rising borrowing costs further restrict government’s ability to respond. The prime minister says we need to “hold our nerve”, but where does that leave people most impacted by rising costs?

High interest rates – the tool to address inflation – make us all poorer but the pain of this falls disproportionately on the poorest in our society.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation recently published its latest cost of living tracker, which revealed a “horrendous new normal”. A total of 5.5 million low-income households have had to cut down on or skip meals because they cannot afford food. Four million reported going hungry. Low-income households are struggling to afford their bills, with 4.5 million in arrears and 2.6 million holding high-cost credit loans. For low-income households on Universal Credit, around nine in 10 are going without essentials for the third survey in a row, despite the usual uprating of benefits with inflation and temporary cost of living payments.