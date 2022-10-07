The cost of living crisis is deeply impacting victims of domestic abuse

An exhibition of portraits of survivors of domestic abuse, titled I AM, by photographer Allie Crewe (picture: Alamy)

An exhibition of portraits of survivors of domestic abuse, titled I AM, by photographer Allie Crewe (picture: Alamy)

People experiencing domestic abuse are even more vulnerable to the cost of living crisis, says Anneka Gill #UKhousing

We have seen progress with the introduction of the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, which offers an opportunity to provide the safety net that survivors need by introducing new requirements for local service provision. Along with this, local authorities across England have been allocated £125m to provide support and accommodation for domestic abuse survivors and their children.

We know that domestic abuse and economic abuse go hand in hand, with abusers often controlling every aspect of a woman’s life. The rising energy and food costs, coupled with stagnant wages, will leave many women more susceptible to abuse and prevent or make it harder for them to leave.

Women’s Aid surveyed women who have experienced domestic abuse in the past year and the majority (96%) said the crisis has had a negative impact on their financial situation.

It’s estimated that the cost of living crisis is affecting 46 million people in Britain. But in homes where domestic abuse is present, there will be alarming consequences.

However, the soaring energy costs announced recently will leave many women feeling trapped in abuse, along with the impact of moving home and faced with the cost of running a household.

Women’s Aid are calling on the government to offer an ‘emergency support fund for survivors’ to offset the impact of the cost of living crisis on shelters, along with discounts on energy bills for domestic abuse services that provide lifesaving support.

The pandemic was a catalyst for Morgan Sindall Property Services, housing associations and local authorities to reshape our offer to customers and employees to work collaboratively to tackle domestic abuse and support survivors. The cost of living crisis presents the same opportunity.

Although we can’t provide financial support to survivors, we can work with housing associations and local authorities to provide practical support and we are well positioned to identify and respond to safeguarding concerns through our services.

“Some frontline workers have reported that women have returned to perpetrators as they cannot afford to live alone or as a single parent”

Last year, alongside the Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance (DAHA), we created the first contractors accreditation.

During lockdown, our operatives were among the few people entering customer’s homes, delivering essential services, which meant they could play a crucial role in spotting signs of abuse. Gaining this accreditation meant rolling out tailored domestic-abuse training modules to all our operatives so they could spot the signs of domestic abuse – a first for the industry.

Since the training was rolled out last year, we have had more than 200 potential cases of domestic abuse flagged by operatives. These referrals have all been acted on and the outcome reported back to our employees.

Identifying and responding to safeguarding concerns is just one step and now we want to collaborate with housing associations and local authorities to provide support to survivors who have left an abusive situation – which, given the cost of living crisis, is needed more than ever.