The cost of living crisis is deeply impacting victims of domestic abuse

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
People experiencing domestic abuse are even more vulnerable to the cost of living crisis, says Anneka Gill
It’s estimated that the cost of living crisis is affecting 46 million people in Britain. But in homes where domestic abuse is present, there will be alarming consequences.
Women’s Aid surveyed women who have experienced domestic abuse in the past year and the majority (96%) said the crisis has had a negative impact on their financial situation.
We know that domestic abuse and economic abuse go hand in hand, with abusers often controlling every aspect of a woman’s life. The rising energy and food costs, coupled with stagnant wages, will leave many women more susceptible to abuse and prevent or make it harder for them to leave.
We have seen progress with the introduction of the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, which offers an opportunity to provide the safety net that survivors need by introducing new requirements for local service provision. Along with this, local authorities across England have been allocated £125m to provide support and accommodation for domestic abuse survivors and their children.
However, the soaring energy costs announced recently will leave many women feeling trapped in abuse, along with the impact of moving home and faced with the cost of running a household.
Women’s Aid are calling on the government to offer an ‘emergency support fund for survivors’ to offset the impact of the cost of living crisis on shelters, along with discounts on energy bills for domestic abuse services that provide lifesaving support.
The pandemic was a catalyst for Morgan Sindall Property Services, housing associations and local authorities to reshape our offer to customers and employees to work collaboratively to tackle domestic abuse and support survivors. The cost of living crisis presents the same opportunity.
Although we can’t provide financial support to survivors, we can work with housing associations and local authorities to provide practical support and we are well positioned to identify and respond to safeguarding concerns through our services.
“Some frontline workers have reported that women have returned to perpetrators as they cannot afford to live alone or as a single parent”
Last year, alongside the Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance (DAHA), we created the first contractors accreditation.
During lockdown, our operatives were among the few people entering customer’s homes, delivering essential services, which meant they could play a crucial role in spotting signs of abuse. Gaining this accreditation meant rolling out tailored domestic-abuse training modules to all our operatives so they could spot the signs of domestic abuse – a first for the industry.
Since the training was rolled out last year, we have had more than 200 potential cases of domestic abuse flagged by operatives. These referrals have all been acted on and the outcome reported back to our employees.
Identifying and responding to safeguarding concerns is just one step and now we want to collaborate with housing associations and local authorities to provide support to survivors who have left an abusive situation – which, given the cost of living crisis, is needed more than ever.
For most survivors, they now have a set of new barriers to face when considering whether they can escape abuse. According to Refuge, 68% of survivors have said that the cost of living crisis was leading them to question whether they made the right decision to leave the perpetrator due to struggles to afford the basics.
Some frontline workers have reported that women have returned to perpetrators as they cannot afford to live alone or as a single parent.
By collaborating with housing associations and local authorities, we can help survivors overcome this financial disadvantage through support that includes training and employment opportunities.
We have seen some excellent examples of support from housing providers offering in relation to providing support around income maximisation, including the G15, which supported their customers to access £43.95m through social security, emergency fuel and food support. North Star committed £200,000 to support customers affected by the crisis and Waltham Forest Council’s One Stop for Domestic Abuse offered a range of support options from financial advice to housing.
We are also seeing an increase in charities to support, such as Furnishing Futures, which fully furnish homes for women and children who have been rehoused after fleeing domestic abuse or experiencing furniture poverty.
“With the effects of the pandemic still ongoing and the cost of living crisis yet to hit its peak, the compounded impact will be shattering for survivors of economic abuse”
At Morgan Sindall Property Services, we have teamed up with Westminster City Council and social enterprise Addressing Domestic Abuse, charity Smart Works and the Employers Domestic Abuse Covenant to support survivors of domestic abuse into sustainable employment via the Phoenix Programme.
The Phoenix Programme provides those who have fled abuse with the support and confidence to seek and apply for jobs and to gradually gain financial independence. It offers support with job searching, creating a CV, interview skills, financial well-being, and provision of clothes for interviews.
By no means is this a silver bullet to survivors recovering and rebuilding their lives after abuse, but it is an example of how the housing industry can work together to support those who have made the decision to leave and providing them with the means to gain financial independence.
With the effects of the pandemic still ongoing and the cost of living crisis yet to hit its peak, the compounded impact will be shattering for survivors of economic abuse.
While charities put pressure on the government to act, those within the housing industry need to reflect on their role in safeguarding residents and helping overcome the barriers that prevent residents from leaving or make it harder for them to leave an abusive situation.
Anneka Gill, head of transformation, Morgan Sindall
We have recently relaunched our weekly Long Read newsletter as Best of In-Depth. The idea is to bring you a shorter selection of the very best analysis and comment we are publishing each week.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Best of In-Depth round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories