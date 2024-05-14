The council with a plan to house disabled residents and cut social care spending

Shan Mohamoud is eager to show Inside Housing around her impeccably clean and tidy flat in Tottenham Hale. The rooms are so pristine that it is hard to believe she lives here with her family of six children and a cat.

Until two years ago, Ms Mohamoud’s living situation was very different. The family was crammed into a three-bedroom house across two storeys. This was particularly difficult because her youngest daughter, Mawaddah, aged 11, has global developmental delay, which means she needs round-the-clock care.

“I had to [carry her] up and down the stairs; she can’t walk at all. She was big, heavy. My back was damaged,” Ms Mohamoud says.

Ms Mohamoud’s family is one of hundreds to benefit from Haringey Council’s bespoke housing programme. The north London council is setting aside 10% of its 3,000-home new build programme to accommodate residents who need homes specially designed for their disabilities or medical needs. Out of the 300 bespoke homes targeted by the council, 57 will have been handed over to residents by September. There are another 40 under construction, and work will start on another 50 in 2024-25.

So what is bespoke housing? How is Haringey making the numbers stack up? Could this be a model for the rest of the country? When Inside Housing visited to find out more, we found building sidings and construction sites on all sides – evidence of how the council and other developers are quickly transforming the area.