The country needs to let go of its ownership obsession to remake our housing market

It’s time to rethink England’s housing philosophy. We need less focus on a ‘property-owning democracy’ and far more on ‘a decent home for all’.

In a new pamphlet by the Fabian Society, the thinktank, I illustrate the damage caused by today’s housing market, which concentrates power and wealth in the hands of those already better off, while failing to meet the basic social contract of providing security and support to those who need it.

This has to change. It is time to remake the market.