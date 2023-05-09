The crisis in care leavers’ accommodation

Rebekah Pierre, who lived in unregulated accommodation in Lancashire 10 years ago, agrees that while this kind of accommodation was once “a shameful part of the care system… this government is now trying to sew it into the fabric of legislation”.

During her time in unregulated accommodation she lived alongside people dealing and using drugs, and saw violence regularly. But, she says, “the most terrifying thing” was feeling invisible. At one point, Ms Pierre was hospitalised and it was four days before anyone noticed she had gone.

Ms Pierre believes there is a culture of hostility towards teenagers, held by policymakers and society at large, compounded by a defeatist attitude. She cites a recent parliamentary debate in which David Simmonds MP said that when a child comes to the attention of the care system around age 16, “most of the damage has already been done”. That is a dangerous narrative, she argues: “We need to be seeing that age as a critical time to turn lives around.”

In 2016, motivated by her own experience, Ms Pierre became a social worker. “I think councils need to also take some responsibility,” she says. “I think some of them feel that this legislation is bigger than them, so what can they do to help? But they do have an enormous amount of power.”

Requiring unregulated settings to register as children’s homes and adhere to the same standards would be one possible solution, says Ms Pierre, while Mr Graham suggests that local authorities should put historical data to better use in order to plan ahead for more suitable placements.

Profit margins

A 2022 report by the Competitions and Markets Authority found that accommodation without care produced the highest profit margin in the children’s care system, at 35.5%.

This is certainly something that should be challenged, says Mr Graham.

“Charities like Barnardo’s make profit on [semi-independent living for over 16s] but they invest it back, so the idea that you could do this without any profit doesn’t really work,” he points out. However, he adds, some big providers of residential care, foster care and unregulated accommodation are backed by private equity firms – and they “don’t get involved unless there’s money to be made”.

Providers of supported accommodation include St Christopher’s (which, along with Barnado’s does “very well”, says Mr Graham), and Evolve, which offers housing and tailored support across London, including settings for under 18s.

“Just because a child is in care, they don’t somehow have different needs, different feelings, different experiences than children who are not”

However, a spokesperson explains: “If after carrying out the required due diligence and risk assessments it was felt that an individual’s needs went beyond what Evolve could provide, we would recommend they are supported elsewhere.

“It’s not so much that we or any other provider simply is or isn’t capable of supporting someone under 18. It entirely depends on the needs of the person in question.”

If providers of accommodation for 16 to 17-year-olds were to follow the existing children’s homes quality standards, the government estimates this would cost around £500m.

Ms Willow argues that the two-tiered system has been created on financial grounds. “This is rationing,” she says. “The children’s care system is being radically restructured after 12 years of austerity and it’s the 16-year-olds that are being expelled from what we can call the mainstream children’s care system.”

In 2022, Ms Willow’s charity, Article 39, took the government to court on the basis that the legislation was discriminatory, but lost the case. Its fight continues, and the campaign has recently run a survey for all 16 to 17-year-olds, whether care-experienced or not, asking what ‘being cared for’ means to them.

“We hope to demonstrate to policymakers… that just because a child is in care, they don’t somehow have different needs, different feelings, different experiences than children who are not,” says Ms Willow.

In the aftermath of the institutional abuse scandals of the 1980s and ’90s, she says, the prevailing narrative was that: “Change would only come about if those running the system could relate to children in their care as if they were their own, and ask themselves, ‘Would this be good enough for my child?’” Right now, she says: “It seems that this has been completely thrown out of the window.”

*Names have been changed