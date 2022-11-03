The Crown Street project in Glasgow is an example of how levelling up can be made to work

This is the story of how a large derelict area of land, both strategically and politically sensitive, was regenerated in the Gorbals of Glasgow.

From its very beginnings in the early 1990s through to the current fully finished regenerated position, it has been an exemplar of getting regeneration done or, dare I say it, ‘levelling up’.

Several attempts had been made to regenerate the Gorbals area of Glasgow, to finally remove the historic stigma of poverty and deprivation.

In the 1960s, the Queen herself launched the brave new world of high rises and modernism in one of the largest urban renewal projects in Europe. It did not work and in the end, it was practically all demolished.

What to do next with this failed area was the question.