The Decent Homes Standard is being updated – what part should good drainage play?

How can education be delivered to social housing tenants?

There are numerous ways. It can be done via webinars, or with flyers and educational documents. We’ve been into junior schools to educate the next generation about what should and shouldn’t go down drains. And our company has sophisticated IT systems that can identify properties that have frequent blockages and may need investigation. Wherever we can, we record the cause of the blockage and feed the information back to the social housing provider, which can then educate the tenant, or take other action. We want to get tenants onside, so it’s important to have a fluid and flexible approach when working with them and their properties.

What systems should social housing landlords have in place to deal with drainage problems in properties?

Generally speaking, social housing providers work on a reactive basis: they only deal with a problem when it occurs – and I fully understand that because there are other more visible issues that they need to spend money on. However, it’s important to be proactive, not reactive.

What can social landlords do to avoid a big bill?

Drainage specialists should work with customers to consider all the financial constraints they face, and mitigate their problems cost-effectively wherever possible. For example, if a drainage contractor visits a property to clear a blockage, they could offer landlords a quick ‘look see’ survey, where a camera is put into the drain. This isn’t a full camera survey, but it would help the landlord understand if clearance of the blockage has been successful, or if there is an underlying problem.