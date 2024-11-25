It is crucial for the private sector to provide innovative solutions to bridge the widening gap between renting and owning, writes Trevor Stunden of Kettel Homes #UKhousing

The decline of shared ownership and the need for creative homeownership alternatives #UKhousing

Established by the Housing Act 1980, shared ownership, which is currently delivering around 15,000 homes annually, is at risk of decline, leaving a significant gap in the market for those not eligible for social housing or government-backed programmes.

As the government pivots to prioritise social housing, investors in shared ownership schemes are starting to query how viable the tenure may be as grant funding gets reallocated.

The UK housing crisis, with a shortfall of 4.3 million homes, remains critical and cannot be solved with a single approach. While the government’s target of delivering 1.5 million new homes within five years is a positive step, there are still questions among potential homeowners and developers about how this ambitious goal will be met.

Because of this, now more than ever, it is crucial for the private sector to step up and provide innovative solutions to bridge the widening gap between renting and owning, particularly for those in the ‘squeezed middle’.

Shared ownership was designed to offer an affordable route onto the property ladder. Over the years, it has delivered tens of thousands of homes but, in practice, relatively few individuals have staircased to 100% ownership.

In a recent report, property company Savills estimated that there were almost 250,000 shared ownership homes in the market, but the number of people able to achieve full staircasing was fewer than 3%. The complexity of staircasing, rising house prices, inflationary pressures, soaring service charges and personal financial constraints often prevent buyers from purchasing additional shares over time.

Despite the recent changes to shared ownership via the new lease structure, staircasing rates remain far weaker than the government would hope for. Many remain in a perpetual cycle of part rent, part own, with limited prospects of ever owning their home outright.

“With the government’s growing focus on social housing and the likelihood that grant funding will be diverted away from shared ownership, the scheme will struggle to expand”

With the government’s growing focus on social housing and the likelihood that grant funding will be diverted away from shared ownership, the scheme will struggle to expand. In fact, it may even contract.

Many housing associations, once key supporters, are now unable to invest because of legacy issues in their portfolio, leaving the scheme to be supported primarily by for-profit registered providers. Without government grants, achieving the necessary returns will become difficult, pushing the market to explore other pathways to homeownership.

This is where the private market can play a pivotal role. Unlike government-backed programmes, which can be limited by political cycles, private capital offers the flexibility and creativity needed to tackle the housing crisis from multiple angles.