The devastating fire in my constituency has shown me just how desperately leasehold reform is needed

On 11 July, alongside 16 other MPs representing Spectrum Building leaseholders who have been placed in alternate accommodation, I contacted the building owner and insurer urging that technical details be disclosed to the residents to strengthen their position as they seek redress.

The lack of co-operation from the building owner and the managing agent in the case of Spectrum is perhaps an extreme example, but accounts of the problems faced by leaseholders began to trickle out over a decade ago, and that has now turned into a torrent of personal stories of hardship.

Since being elected I have received so many approaches from desperate leaseholders at their wits’ end, faced with escalating service charge bills and inefficient and unresponsive managing agents. I also repeatedly hear complaints about a lack of transparency from managing agents on service charge levels and in particular, justification for increases way above inflation. With every passing day it becomes clearer that stronger regulation of this sector is needed in relation to responsibilities and duties to leaseholders. “The lack of co-operation from the building owner and the managing agent in the case of Spectrum is perhaps an extreme example, but accounts of the problems faced by leaseholders began to trickle out over a decade ago, and that has now turned into a torrent of personal stories of hardship”

While the ‘fleecehold’ problem was growing, the last government failed to act with any urgency, dragging their feet to the introduction of a flawed Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act. The flaws in that legislation are now being tested and rectified, which should provide some relief for leaseholders, particularly around making it cheaper to extend leases, removing the so-called ‘marriage value’, increasing standard lease extensions to 990 years and so on.

However, the Labour government has recognised further gaps in the approach of the last government and is soon to bring forward the Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill. This is planned to enact the remaining Law Commission recommendations to strengthen leaseholders’ rights to buy their freehold, taking over building management and reinvigorating the commonhold tenure. The direction of travel is positive.

Given the experiences of the past year, representing leaseholders of the Spectrum Building, I have concerns that there has been no meaningful mention of greater transparency between freeholders, insurers, managing agents and leaseholders. That is why I have tabled “EDM 1768: Statutory Right for Leaseholders to Access Information” – to ensure leaseholders have full access to information, in order to seek redress when disaster robs them of their home.

I also want to see regulation put in place on managing agents of residential buildings so that there is proper transparency in service charging. The forthcoming bill would be the opportunity to put in place these reforms. Achieve that and we will earn thanks from almost five million leaseholders.