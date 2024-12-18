The doctor-turned-campaigner for homeless children

The Shared Health Foundation has a number of projects, including one on youth mental health, a scheme that trains doctors on working in deprived communities, and a local project supporting patients in primary care with complex and chaotic lives.

One of these projects is The Crib. Based out of the John Street Medical Practice in Oldham, the project provides care packages for families living in temporary accommodation, counselling for parents, and support with the homelessness process. When it first opened in 2021, Dr Neilson said she thought it would only be a few hours a week, but demand ended up being far higher than expected.

“I’ve got a real soft spot for kids, my own children call me the baby radar because I can spot a buggy 300 yards down the street,” Dr Neilson says. So interacting with the families at The Crib is a joy in many ways, but it also makes the issue feel even more personal. “Parenting in these situations is unimaginable. I cannot imagine bringing my kids up – three boys – when they were at their height of wrestling and chaos, doing that in one room, while also trying to work out, ‘How do I cook food? How are we going to get to school the next day?’”

Shared Health is almost entirely funded by The Oglesby Charitable Trust, and Dr Neilson says the ability to pilot different projects is a “real blessing” without the funding and bureaucratic restrictions of the public sector. “You can spot something and have a go.”

But, of course, the goal is always to find scalable solutions, so Shared Health started to think about how it could take the learnings from The Crib to create wider change. “If we managed to get all the kids out of temporary accommodation, it would be my joy to close our homeless families project.”

When someone suggested that the foundation start an APPG, Dr Neilson had “never heard of one”. In early 2022, Shared Health joined forces with temporary accommodation charity Justlife, where Dr Neilson is a founding trustee, as co-secretariats of the APPG for Households in Temporary Accommodation.

On the APPG, Dr Neilson says: “It’s been really fascinating to see how you can bring change through politics. There’s lots of change mechanisms to society, but politics is definitely one of them, and it’s been an arena that we’ve really been able to speak into and shine a light on these kids.”

Christa Maciver, head of research, policy and communications at Justlife, says: “Laura has an incredible ability to talk about the challenges facing families in temporary accommodation, with the authority of a health professional and the care of someone who has compassion for those impacted by health inequalities.”

Saving lives

One of the Shared Health Foundation’s other key collaborations on this issue is with the National Child Mortality Database (NCMD). This a project at the University of Bristol and funded by the NHS to gather and analyse information on all child deaths in England.

“As a doctor, one of the basic questions you ask in medicine very early on is, ‘What’s the mortality rate?’” Dr Neilson says. “So I just asked the question, ‘What’s the mortality of children in TA [temporary accommodation]?’ And I found that there wasn’t any published data, which is unusual in healthcare.”