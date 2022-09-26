The echo of a future inquiry

These fears are not merely theoretical. We have seen various timber-frame buildings lost to fire since 2008. Where enough of the structure has remained to enable an investigation, missing or improperly fitted cavity barriers have frequently been found.

But timber-frame buildings are never more than around seven storeys tall. Developments in MMC has allowed us to go much higher.

We now build tall, residential buildings which are stacked together from modules built in a factory and are, by their nature, riddled with cavities through which fire could spread unseen.

In 2020, an MMC hotel in the Shetland Islands was razed to the ground in a fire. This 106-home hotel was only three storeys and all the guests walked out and watched from the car park as the blaze consumed the building.

But what would have happened if that structure was effectively turned on its side and transformed into a 30-storey building?

We are putting up such buildings around the UK and without a special set of regulations for MMC, we are building them to the same guidance as traditional construction: one staircase, no fire alarms and total reliance on a ‘stay put’ evacuation strategy which assumes the building can resist fire for two hours.

The story of how we have reached this point bears an eerie resemblance to the story of the rise of combustible cladding.

Fire tests that weren’t quite what they seemed. Warnings to the government which fell on deaf ears. Regulations not keeping pace with industry change. A battle between two sides of the industry, with fire safety reduced to a pawn in a struggle for market share (for mineral wool and plastic insulation manufacturers in the cladding saga, read structural timber and masonry here).

Consequences

The fears are not just of a disaster, although that would be enough to justify action – but its aftermath. As we have seen with cladding, one big fire with major loss of life would set off an industry-wide process, driven by mortgage and insurance providers, to find other risky buildings and ensure their safety.

It has been difficult enough to figure out whether the walls of a block are combustible. But what do you do when the problem is buried deep inside the 3D structure of the building? As one source observed, you would have to destroy the building just to find out it was safe.

This is no longer entirely hypothetical. In October 2020, housing association Notting Hill Genesis had to move hundreds of residents out of an MMC block in west London, after finding the fire safety work was not up to scratch.

Just imagine the consequences, and cost, should we find hundreds of buildings with similar issues.

There are things we could do now. Cavity barriers could – and should – be photographed and catalogued as they go in. This could be regarded as part of the Regulation 38 safety information, which needs to be handed to the building owner on completion. At the very least, this would provide a way to demonstrate safety if the need ever arose.

And a delayed review of the rules for MMC could be expedited. This is still a new way of building people’s homes, especially at height. It has enormous transformative potential to solve long-standing problems in the construction sector, but needs to be properly regulated. The market simply does not demand safety on its own.

Of course, the warnings of a disaster may not come to pass. Big fires are rare and fires as serious as Grenfell (or even Lakanal House) require an extraordinary sequence of failures extending well beyond the construction method, into the management of the building and the firefighting operation. This means we might get away with it.

But we might not. And if the cost and complexity of answering these difficult questions is high now, it will be far, far higher if we wait too long.

Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing