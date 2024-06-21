The election’s big housing day – blink and you’ll miss it

So what did we learn from election housing day? I dipped into the morning media round in a bid to find out.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak took time off from preparing for the evening’s Question Time to tweet that it was “good to finally get Labour’s real views on Britain’s green belt”, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer flatly denied the whole thing on a visit to a housing development on the edge of York. “No, that wasn’t Labour party officials,” he said. “That wasn’t Labour party policy.”

However, an anonymous quote in Politico Playbook did cause some howling, with a Labour official supposedly saying, “I don’t care if we flatten the whole green belt, we just need more houses in this country”.

The issue described as “the dog that hasn’t barked” by Nick Ferrari on his LBC radio programme was briefly across the airwaves. Housing secretary Michael Gove led for the Conservatives and shadow housing minister Matthew Pennycook represented Labour in the wake of plans for rental reform launched overnight.

The focus of the election finally turned to housing yesterday, but blink and you may have missed it.

First, housing comes a poor third to the state of the opinion polls and the latest developments in the election campaign. On Breakfast on BBC One, Mr Gove spent most of his time fielding questions about gambling by Tory MPs and the government’s overall record, and was not even asked about housing.

Second, there is never enough time in the national media for anything more than a superficial look at the parties’ policies – just look at the way a crucial area like building safety was not even discussed. On the Today programme on Radio 4, the two politicians were interviewed one after the other.

Mr Gove dutifully deployed the key lines from the Conservative manifesto: the cut in stamp duty, the revival of Help to Buy and building more homes.

Asked if the government had failed, he admitted “we haven’t done as well as we should”, but he was not challenged on his own surrender to Tory backbenchers on planning.

Third, even though Mr Pennycook was not asked about the announcement on rental reform, Labour has a positive story to tell about its plans.

“There is never enough time in the national media for anything more than a superficial look at the parties’ policies – just look at the way a crucial area like building safety was not even discussed”

Asked to give two ways in which the party would get more homes built, he had no trouble nominating the reversal of Mr Gove’s change, such as the scrapping of mandatory targets and the revival of strategic planning plus the strategic release of ‘grey belt’ land within the green belt.

He was also pressed on New Towns and asked why Labour was not showing the same ambition as its post-war predecessor by backing them with public investment and loans from the Treasury.

“There is that ambition in our manifesto,” he said. “We’ve been very clear that we intend to initiate a whole series of large-scale new communities across the country. That might be urban regeneration projects, that might be urban extensions, but it will include New Towns. We’ve already had approaches from a number of local areas interested in what that might mean.”

Asked how many, he would not say. “We’ve not picked a number for a very simple reason: there will be a task force of independent experts to recommend sites.”

If that sounds like a recipe for delay, he also promised to learn lessons from the failure of Gordon Brown’s eco towns and a clear message emerged about the importance of a New Towns programme to Labour’s overall ambitions. “Without it, we cannot build at the scale we need it,” he said.

Fourth, when Labour is pressed about the details of its policies, some interesting hints about its thinking does emerge.