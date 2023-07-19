The end of bridging accommodation will be devastating for Afghan refugees

Taff Housing has been supporting the resettlement of Afghan refugees for the past two years and has successfully found homes for over 500 during that time. We have been held up in the Welsh Parliament as a best-practice example of supporting refugees to resettle and thrive.

Bridging accommodation, although not ideal, has provided a temporary roof over refugees’ heads while they adjust to life in Wales and wait for a more permanent home. Building a new life in a new country is never going to be easy, but doing it from a hotel room is almost impossible.