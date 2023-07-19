The end of bridging accommodation will be devastating for Afghan refugees

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Helen White sets out Taff Housing’s experience in supporting the resettlement of Afghan refugees in Wales since 2021, and raises concerns about councils struggling to find resettlement homes in a housing crisis
Taff Housing has been supporting the resettlement of Afghan refugees for the past two years and has successfully found homes for over 500 during that time. We have been held up in the Welsh Parliament as a best-practice example of supporting refugees to resettle and thrive.
Bridging accommodation, although not ideal, has provided a temporary roof over refugees’ heads while they adjust to life in Wales and wait for a more permanent home. Building a new life in a new country is never going to be easy, but doing it from a hotel room is almost impossible.
With bridging accommodation coming to an end later this year, every council and support provider is under immense pressure to find a suitable home for those seeking refuge before they are forced into homelessness.
According to the latest reports, around 9,000 Afghan refugees are still living in bridging accommodation, many of whom are children. Living in a crowded hotel can be detrimental to mental and physical health, causing anxiety and depression.
“The coming months will be key to making sure we don’t lose momentum and stay focused on supporting refugees to rebuild their lives and make a full contribution to society”
We’re already battling a housing crisis, with many councils in Wales receiving more than 400 applications every month from people requesting larger homes. It’s a real juggling act, trying to find suitable homes for those most in need and avoid making people live in overcrowded conditions. For every home we provide to a person or family in crisis, we push other families that little bit closer to crisis point.
Despite the UK government announcing an additional £35m to support local authorities to find homes for refugees, the homes we require simply aren’t available. Whichever way you look at this, the crux of the issue is a lack of supply.
Afghan refugees have lost everything. They left their entire lives behind just to stay safe. It’s been heartbreaking to hear about the horrors faced by family and friends left behind. We’ve tried to deliver a resettlement approach that recognises the trauma, both past and present.
At Taff, we are already converting derelict and disused properties into safe homes. Many of the properties only require minor structural modifications and cosmetic alterations to turn them into functional, welcoming spaces. We’ve also been doing loft conversions to create bigger homes.
“According to the latest reports, around 9,000 Afghan refugees are still living in bridging accommodation, many of whom are children”
We have found these to be the most cost-effective, considered and simplest solutions, alongside developing new homes as part of a longer-term solution to the housing crisis.
Working in partnership is key to being able to successfully deliver the commitments made by the Welsh government as a nation of sanctuary. The coming months will be key to making sure we don’t lose momentum and stay focused on supporting refugees to rebuild their lives and make a full contribution to society.
I am immensely proud of the work my colleagues have done to support refugees. Some of those delivering this service arrived here as refugees themselves only two years ago. We can’t fix the huge losses people have suffered from being forced out of their country, but we are trying to make the transition as effective as it can be. Finding a permanent home is a crucial part of that.
Helen White, chief executive, Taff Housing
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