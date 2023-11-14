The enduring economic case for Build Social

“There’s a market-making element to social housing. If we have stability regarding rent and capital subsidy, housing associations can invest in areas and improve them, which then brings private investment in,” says Steve Coffey, chief executive of Torus and chair of Homes for the North.

Social rented housing also has no ongoing subsidy. The rents charged will, over time, generate a surplus and pay back the money spent on building it.

Gordon MacRae, assistant director at Shelter Scotland and a contributor to the 2020 report, explains: “Post Right to Buy [which was scrapped in Scotland in 2014], that asset can’t be sold off. It gives the state a revenue stream that will pay off the debt and allow you to fund new building work and retrofit, going forward.”

This is a model which works successfully in many European countries.

Long-term economic growth

“Housing is infrastructure that supports long-term economic growth, apart from the more direct social value, but unlike other forms of infrastructure, it pays for itself through rent,” adds Professor Ken Gibb, director of the UK Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence and a professor of housing economics at the University of Glasgow. “It should not be treated as or accounted for in the same way as other capital projects that do not automatically pay for themselves.”

This broad economic argument – that expenditure on social rented housing pays for itself over the long term – is not new. In 2015, a report by Capital Economics, a Wolfson Prize-winning consultancy, came to similar conclusions.

The report, commissioned by the National Federation of ALMOs and campaign group Shout, said a programme of building 100,000 social rented homes per year would result in the country being £900bn wealthier by 2065-66. This sum is equivalent to four-fifths of current spending on the National Health Service in England.

“Investment in new social rent housing offers a solution that is fiscally sustainable and economically efficient,” it said.

Andrew Evans, the consultancy’s managing economist, tells Inside Housing that the fundamental drivers have not changed in the eight years since the report was written.

“Obviously, borrowing is more expensive now, but we’re looking over 30 to 40 years and we’d expect rates to fall again in that time. The main driver of that economic case still holds, certainly over the long term,” he argues.

“We’ve treated housing needs as an individual, personal responsibility and lost that sense that housing a nation is part of the collective responsibility”

Why do politicians and Treasury officials not buy into this logic? One reason is a worry about what international markets think of borrowing. As was evident from Liz Truss’ disastrous Mini Budget, raising debt levels can spook international investors.

“One of the things politicians worry about is that gilt market investors will look at the gross amount of outstanding debt and that they will get spooked if that gets too high,” says Mr Mulheirn.

“At the end of the day, international debt markets are a beauty parade, and if they look at you and think your government debt is consistently going up in an unsustainable manner, then the fear is that they’re going to say, ‘No thanks.’”

But an ambitious social rent building programme is several orders of magnitude different from a £72bn package of energy bill relief and unfunded tax cuts.

Politics matters

Even if the Treasury doesn’t want to spend on social rented housing upfront, there is more it could do.

“Even if it saves money on housing benefit in the long term, governments tend to plan on a three to five-year horizon, so expecting us to get to the grant funding necessary for 90,000 social rented homes a year any time soon probably isn’t realistic,” says Jamie Ratcliff, chief communities and sustainability officer at Sovereign Network Group, referring to the Build Social target for England.

“If they haven’t got a whole load of money, they basically need to try and pull every lever they can to try and make the environment more appealing.”

This includes longer-term certainty over future rent-setting and longer-term Affordable Homes Programmes, to allow providers to invest with confidence, he says.

Economics are only ever one part of the story, though. Politics matters, too.

“I don’t think preventative arguments – that by spending now you will save in the future ­– attract politicians, who don’t have such a long electoral timeline,” says Professor Gibb.

Shelter Scotland’s Mr MacRae adds that political pressure is rarely present for investment in social housing to get priority. “If the government doesn’t repair a motorway, they get the blame, but for two generations, we’ve treated housing need as an individual, personal responsibility and lost that sense that housing a nation is part of the collective responsibility.”

He adds that the 25% cut to the social housing budget last year shows that despite its ambitious target of 110,000 homes in 10 years, the Scottish government still does not appreciate the value of social rented housing. “The government knows what it needs to do, but it doesn’t seem to have a plan to make it happen,” he says.

Even if the Scottish government did want to invest more, it would struggle to on its own, as it cannot borrow in its own right and is reliant on the settlement it receives from the UK Treasury.

So all eyes will stay on Westminster. There, politicians recently promised “long-term decisions for a brighter future”. Economically or socially, a major programme of building social rented housing would fit that bill.