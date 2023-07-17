The English Housing Survey 2021-22: the key takeaways

However, more than a quarter of all social and 30% of private renters living in non-decent homes who had considered making a complaint decided not to.

Of those who had considered making a complaint in the past 12 months, 35% of all social, including 57% of housing association households and 39% of private renters living in homes where a Category 1 hazard was present decided not to make a complaint.

Category 1 hazards are so severe that they “pose a serious and immediate risk to health”.

Of the 66% of social renters who were unhappy with how their complaint was responded to, 77% did not escalate the complaint further.

Similar proportions of housing association (63%) and local authority (70%) renters were unhappy with the response to their complaint.

Of those social renters, 14% said they had taken their complaint to an MP, or a local councillor (13%), their local council’s environmental health department (9%), the Housing Ombudsman (7%), or the Health and Safety Executive (5%).

Vulnerable or minority groups less satisfied

Satisfaction was higher for households who did not receive housing support (83%) than for households who did (73%).

Fewer social (62%) and private renters (69%) where the household reference person (HRP) was Black were satisfied with their accommodation, than social (79%) or private renters (83%) with a white HRP.

A fifth of social renting households with a Black HRP thought they would be treated worse than other races by their local council’s housing department or by a housing association, compared with 8% of households with a white HRP.

Satisfaction with accommodation was around 10% lower in private and social renting households where dependent children live than those without dependent children.

Social renters in the youngest age band – aged 16 to 24 – reported noticeably lower satisfaction with their accommodation (58%) than other age groups.

In contrast, 90% of social renting households with a HRP aged 75 or over were satisfied with their accommodation.

Overall, rates of satisfaction with accommodation and services were higher in households that did not contain someone who had a long-term illness or disability than for households where they did.

This pattern is seen across both the private and social rented sectors, although it is not present for housing association renters alone.

Three-fifths of social rented households where people with a long-term illness or disability lived were satisfied with their repairs and maintenance compared to two-thirds (66%) where this was not the case.

Housing quality and condition

A total of 23% of private rented households live in homes that fail to meet the Decent Homes Standard (DHS), a figure that has been unchanged since 2020.

This is compared with 9% of local authority renters and 10% of housing association renters – up from a combined figure of 11% in 2020.

At the same time, 14% of private rented households live in a home with at least one housing health and safety rating system (HHSRS) Category 1 hazard – up from 13% in 2020 – compared to 4% of local authority and 4% of housing association renters.