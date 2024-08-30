The European heat pump race

However, the Great British Insulation Scheme has retrofitted just 9,400 households since it was launched in March 2023, despite a target of 300,000, suggesting that the woeful take-up of government retrofit schemes is suppressing heat pump numbers.

This is a red herring, according to Jan Rosenow, director of European programmes at the Regulatory Assistance Project, a non-governmental organisation. He says heat pump technology “has moved on” and now “you can definitely heat even a fairly poorly insulated home very comfortably with a heat pump”. The UK government has recognised this, too, scrapping insulation requirements to qualify for the BUS.

So, what is holding the heat pump revolution back? “As with everything, it always comes down to money,” says Jeff House, director of external affairs and policy at Baxi, a maker of boilers and heat pumps. “With the current price of gas and electricity, it’s difficult to make an argument for cost-saving if you’re taking out a combi boiler and putting in an air source heat pump.”

The UK’s big barrier is what heat pump experts call the spark gap: the relative cost of gas and electricity. Currently, this figure is 4.7, meaning electricity is over four times as expensive as gas per unit of energy. As a result, someone who swaps out their boiler for a heat pump in Britain is unlikely to save much money unless they also shell out for solar panels and battery storage.

In some homes, it could even cost more to run a heat pump than a gas boiler.

So why is UK electricity expensive? It is not just because France built more nuclear power stations than us, although that has an impact. It is also because, in Britain, the price customers pay for electricity includes levies to fund renewable energy generation, retrofits for vulnerable customers and the Warm Home Discount, among other things. These levies have added as much as 25% to the nation’s electricity bills, Mr House says.

The government has several options to change this. It could put these levies on natural gas, but that would be politically unpopular. (Good luck trying to explain why you are hiking gas bills during a cost of living crisis.)

Alternatively, it could pay for green energy policies through general taxation, as in Germany. The previous government was coming round to this idea before the election. However, this would mean raising income tax, which chancellor Rachel Reeves has ruled out.

Mr Rosenow also points out that VAT is charged on electricity, but not on gas, which could be changed. Or, as in Denmark, the government could decide not to charge tax on electricity powering heat pumps.

Going large

A big move would be for the government to introduce a ban on sales of new gas boilers in 2035. Labour’s general election manifesto fell short of committing to a firm end date, perhaps because Germany experienced a political backlash last year after imposing a similar ban.