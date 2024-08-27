The fire in Dagenham adds urgency for action on next week’s final Grenfell Inquiry report

Coming nine days before the publication of the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, it will have revived some awful memories for the bereaved, survivors and families of the tower-block fire, even as it underlines the scale of the wider crisis that the report will not address directly.

Thankfully, all residents are accounted for following a significant search and rescue operation, but the pictures of flames engulfing a building and the stories of residents fleeing their homes were only too familiar.

If anyone needed a reminder, Monday morning’s major fire at an apartment block in Dagenham can only increase the urgency of finding a solution to the building safety crisis.

And it will add to pressure on the government for more action, both to hold those responsible to account and to accelerate the pace of remediation work to make other buildings safe. Work was apparently already underway to fix ‘non-compliant’ cladding and other issues at Spectrum House in Dagenham, which was surrounded by scaffolding. The former office block was converted into flats in 2015, with two extra floors added to create 60 apartments.

It was therefore presumably among the 949 buildings where official figures released last week say remediation work is underway. The fire demonstrates only too clearly that ‘underway’ is not the same as ‘finished’. “At least half a million people are living in buildings with unsafe cladding, and three million in flats that are either unsaleable or uninsurable”

Work has been completed on 1,350 buildings, including most of those with Grenfell-style aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding.

But that still leaves 2,331 buildings where work has not even started. It cannot be stated often enough that, more than seven years after Grenfell, more than half of the blocks with unsafe cladding still have it.

To put a human face on that, according to campaign group End Our Cladding Scandal, at least half a million people are living in buildings with unsafe cladding, and three million in flats that are either unsaleable or uninsurable (possibly even more so after the Dagenham fire).