The future of London is at risk without social housing investment

A dystopian future where the world no longer exists and anthropomorphised towns and city states are eating each other for resources, is my son’s English text for this term. Scary. But not so sci-fi.

London risks being hollowed out, losing its social homes and therefore the mixed and vibrant communities that make it such a great city, as short-term pressures lead to long-term structural changes.

At a recent conference Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive at the Regulator of Social Housing, talked about the financial pressures facing associations “that have significant exposures to the London housing market” and the resulting trend of mergers of London associations with partners outside the capital.

This makes me anxious for two reasons.