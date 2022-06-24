The ‘golden thread’ of digital information – why is it important and how can the housing sector achieve it? 

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The efficient creation and maintenance of the ‘golden thread’ of information, promoted as a solution to construction problems exposed by the Grenfell Tower fire, demands a more collaborative approach to the delivery and maintenance of in-scope buildings, writes Darya Bahram
The construction industry and its clients have long been renowned for working in silos and for attempting to transfer liability and risk down the supply chain whenever possible.
These practices have not succeeded in avoiding defects or disputes and they have overshadowed what can be achieved collectively.
The use of defensive and fragmented procurement and contracting practices also contributed to the problems behind the Grenfell Tower disaster.
In her 2017 review, Dame Judith Hackitt condemned the dangers of adversarial and inefficient procurement practices, calling for a change in culture to ensure the delivery and maintenance of safer homes.
A new and more stringent regulatory regime under the Building Safety Act 2022 has now created requirements for procurement information that makes evident the safety compliance by clients and other duty-holders throughout design and construction of new and refurbished ‘in-scope’ developments.
After construction and during the lifecycle of each building, this new regime will require the maintenance of all information necessary for identifying, managing and mitigating building safety risks associated with fire and structural collapse.
The efficient creation and maintenance of this ‘golden thread’ of information requires the housing sector to adopt an integrated approach to the use of digital technology, which in turn demands a more collaborative approach to the delivery and maintenance of in-scope buildings.
Digital technology, in particular the application of building information modelling (BIM) in construction, enables the efficient production of the data that clients, designers, main contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and operators all need to exchange and store.
However, digital applications demand a shift in mindset towards procurement and contracting processes and relationships that support and nurture a more collaborative working culture. In essence by structuring a right environment, it is possible to help parties responsible deliver and maintain safer buildings.
By developing, sharing and applying digital information within a more collaborative environment it is possible to improve the design, construction and lifetime maintenance of in-scope buildings while collectively capturing information that keeps both the building and its residents safe now and in the future.
The adoption of collaborative construction procurement and contracting is a key enabler recognised by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) in its published guidance on ‘Collaborative Procurement for Design and Construction to Support Building Safety’, specifically intended to prevent another Grenfell Tower disaster.
The guidance stated that “BIM sets out processes to support the management of information through the whole life cycle of a built asset”.
In order to support clients and the industry deliver safer and better-quality outcomes, the building safety guidance has evidenced how collaborative procurement practices can reduce risk and improve value in both public and private sector construction projects.
The guidance, in acknowledging that collaborative construction procurement should not lose sight of underlying commercial needs of the project and the team, presents four specific proposals for adoption. These include “selection by value”, “early supply chain involvement”, building relationships that “improve commitments and involve residents” and adoption of “golden thread of information” across the lifecycle of buildings.
Section three is one of the most important aspects of the guidance. It sets out recommended procurement and contracting questions, as checklist, for consideration by the duty holders in advance of each “gateway”.
Contracts play an important part in setting out systems of collaborative governance and joint risk management where the client, consultants, contractors and supply chain work together in order to achieve the delivery of quality and safe outcomes. Contracts should reflect and support selection by value not price, improved safety and reduced risk through ‘early supply chain involvement’ and by building collaborative relationships that include residents.
The ‘ISO 19650’ international standard for BIM sets out the requirements for ‘collaborative production of information’. A collective working methodology can be formalised under a multiparty contract that builds relationships, processes and activities and creates what ISO 19650 mandates as “collaboration between the participants involved in construction projects and asset management is pivotal to the efficient delivery of assets”.
The Centre for Digital Built Britain (CDBB) as a partner in the Construction Innovation Hub have launched a multiparty ‘integrated information management contract’ (IIMC) that is in line with the requirements of ISO 19650 in satisfying “the potential to communicate, re-use and share information efficiently and to reduce the risk of loss, contradiction or misinterpretation”. This will help the housing sector to ensure the formation and management of golden thread of information.
IIMC was developed by the King’s College London Centre of Construction Law and the University of Cambridge Laing O’Rourke Centre for Construction Engineering and Technology. It is a multiparty contract that provides for the adoption of digital information management, enables early supply chain involvement, supports the use of modern methods of construction, integrates whole life procurement, supports joint risk management and improves building safety.
Its principles are based on valuable findings, through case study analysis, highlighted in the newly published White Paper on Procurement Strategies for incentivising collaborative delivery to optimise whole-life outcomes.
The implementation of IIMC, a multiparty collaborative contractual mechanism, establishes and sustains information management that support BIM through the ability to:
Building a safer future necessitates driving a right culture right from the outset, disrupting the current norms of silo working. It demands the creation of a structured and formalised working environment that encourages collaborative interfaces and relationships between team members. The new IIMC governs these interfaces and relationships between team members who need to store, manage, maintain and retain information in line with the requirements of the new Building Safety Act.
Darya Bahram, research associate, Centre of Construction Law, King’s College London
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