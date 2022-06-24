The ‘golden thread’ of digital information – why is it important and how can the housing sector achieve it? 

The construction industry and its clients have long been renowned for working in silos and for attempting to transfer liability and risk down the supply chain whenever possible.

These practices have not succeeded in avoiding defects or disputes and they have overshadowed what can be achieved collectively.

The use of defensive and fragmented procurement and contracting practices also contributed to the problems behind the Grenfell Tower disaster.

In her 2017 review, Dame Judith Hackitt condemned the dangers of adversarial and inefficient procurement practices, calling for a change in culture to ensure the delivery and maintenance of safer homes.

A new and more stringent regulatory regime under the Building Safety Act 2022 has now created requirements for procurement information that makes evident the safety compliance by clients and other duty-holders throughout design and construction of new and refurbished ‘in-scope’ developments.

After construction and during the lifecycle of each building, this new regime will require the maintenance of all information necessary for identifying, managing and mitigating building safety risks associated with fire and structural collapse.