The government must finally protect leaseholders from the costs of the building safety crisis

We have always said that this is a collective failure of state and industry. We have always said that leaseholders are the only innocent parties in this mess. We have always said that there are several potential solutions, but it takes political will to push one or more of these through.

For example, the waterfall currently only includes developers and building owners ahead of leaseholders. Where are the sanctions for the wide range of relevant not-so-innocent parties, such as product suppliers, contractors and others?

Mr Gove has shown the political will to hold developers and building owners to account, but the government has stopped short of ensuring that all leaseholders are fully protected or that many responsible parties pay their dues.

In response to the select committee’s June 2020 report, Cladding: progress of remediation, the government explicitly stated that it was “clear and unwavering in its view that it is unacceptable for leaseholders to have to worry about the cost of fixing historic safety defects in their buildings that they didn’t cause”.

However, too many of us remain on the hook for costs, whether for remediation, interim measures or extortionate building insurance.

“If the government has faith in the leaseholder protections, it can use its weight to ensure that funds are recovered from the guilty parties, which, let’s be clear, includes the government itself”

Many vulnerable leaseholders, including shared owners, face the very real prospect of losing their home because they can no longer cover the costs forced upon them. Others are forced to sell to cash buyers and will face life-changing debt as a result.

There are also the social housing tenants who may not face huge service charges, but still face the terrifying reality of living in a building with fire defects and have even less freedom to move. Ultimately, if social landlords end up paying for the remediation of the blocks, it will be social housing rents that pick up the bill. The responsible parties should be made to pay for these blocks as well.

We remember that then-chancellor and now prime minister Rishi Sunak dismissively said that beyond the existing money put up by the government, remediation would come from “regular sources of funding”. In the broken world of leasehold law, that means us. But that cannot be allowed to happen.

If the government has faith in the leaseholder protections, it can use its weight to ensure that funds are recovered from the guilty parties, which, let’s be clear, includes the government itself.

The case for funding all required external and internal works up front and recovering costs has only been made stronger in recent years. Without this, we will still be caught up in the ongoing buck-passing and buildings will remain unsafe for years to come.

We may have moved closer to an end to this living nightmare but too many of us are still trapped.

We thank all the politicians, whether MPs, peers or councillors across the political spectrum, who have recognised the clear social injustice of the building safety crisis.

With local elections around the corner, and a general election soon to follow, we know that resolving this crisis is a clear vote-winner for any political party that takes the decision to fully protect all leaseholders.

The onus is now on the Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats and others to prove to us that they will ensure that the only blameless parties in this crisis are properly protected and this scandal can be brought to an end.

Jenni Garratt, leaseholder, Wicker Riverside; and co-lead, End Our Cladding Scandal campaign