The government must not lose focus on levelling up

The Byker Estate in Newcastle is one of the areas in need of more investment, Charlotte Carpenter says (picture: Karbon Homes)

The Byker Estate in Newcastle is one of the areas in need of more investment, Charlotte Carpenter says (picture: Karbon Homes)

“It’s still unclear if levelling up will receive any support from Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss, especially with other issues like the cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine standing front and centre,” says @CharlotteKarbon from @KarbonHomes #UKhousing

The final two candidates for the Conservative Party leadership have so far said little on levelling up. @CharlotteKarbon from @KarbonHomes argues that the need for action to boost the economy has not gone away #UKhousing

So why is keeping levelling up at the forefront so essential?

Even now it’s still unclear if it will receive any support from Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss, especially with other issues like the cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine standing front and centre.

When the initial candidates were announced, all were fairly quiet on the topic, giving rise to fears that levelling up might be cast aside as political winds change. Senior Northern Conservative figures, such as Jake Berry MP and Ben Houchen, mayor of the Tees Valley Combined Authority, have publicly voiced those fears, calling on the candidates to ensure levelling up remains a key focus for the party.

After a momentous time in politics, we are down to the final two vying to become the Conservative Party’s next leader and prime minister. But amongst the commotion and upheaval, one thing plays heavily on my mind: what’s happened to levelling up?

Well, put simply, it’s because our left-behind areas need it. People in these areas are already struggling and, as the cost of living continues to rise, levelling up is the glimmer of hope at the end of the tunnel for many communities.

Several areas that were once Labour strongholds fell hard for the levelling up concept back in 2019 when they voted Conservative, some for the first time ever. They didn’t feel that the places where they lived enabled them and future generations to have a good quality of life. They felt they’d been left behind and they wanted something new. These communities cannot be left to feel abandoned again. They need to be the real winners in all this and have their votes repaid with actions.

“There are many other areas in need of much greater investment, including Byker in central Newcastle and Stanley, an ex-mining town in North Durham”

Karbon Homes has close to 30,000 properties across the North East and Yorkshire. We operate in some of the most left-behind areas in the country and we’ve already started to see some positive signs of levelling up trickling through.

Blyth Valley in southeast Northumberland, once a thriving area of coal mining, shipbuilding and heavy industry, was awarded nearly £21m in government funding to boost regeneration, helping towards its vision of becoming a thriving UK and international centre for renewable energy and advanced-manufacturing growth and innovation.

Darlington, an area some would describe as the poster child of levelling up, is becoming the government’s new Treasury North, which will bring in excess of 1,000 jobs to the area.

However, there are many other areas in need of much greater investment, including Byker in central Newcastle and Stanley, an ex-mining town in North Durham.