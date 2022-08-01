The government must not lose focus on levelling up

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The final two candidates for the Conservative Party leadership have so far said little on levelling up. Charlotte Carpenter argues that the need for action to boost the economy has not gone away
After a momentous time in politics, we are down to the final two vying to become the Conservative Party’s next leader and prime minister. But amongst the commotion and upheaval, one thing plays heavily on my mind: what’s happened to levelling up?
When the initial candidates were announced, all were fairly quiet on the topic, giving rise to fears that levelling up might be cast aside as political winds change. Senior Northern Conservative figures, such as Jake Berry MP and Ben Houchen, mayor of the Tees Valley Combined Authority, have publicly voiced those fears, calling on the candidates to ensure levelling up remains a key focus for the party.
Even now it’s still unclear if it will receive any support from Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss, especially with other issues like the cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine standing front and centre.
So why is keeping levelling up at the forefront so essential?
Well, put simply, it’s because our left-behind areas need it. People in these areas are already struggling and, as the cost of living continues to rise, levelling up is the glimmer of hope at the end of the tunnel for many communities.
Several areas that were once Labour strongholds fell hard for the levelling up concept back in 2019 when they voted Conservative, some for the first time ever. They didn’t feel that the places where they lived enabled them and future generations to have a good quality of life. They felt they’d been left behind and they wanted something new. These communities cannot be left to feel abandoned again. They need to be the real winners in all this and have their votes repaid with actions.
“There are many other areas in need of much greater investment, including Byker in central Newcastle and Stanley, an ex-mining town in North Durham”
Karbon Homes has close to 30,000 properties across the North East and Yorkshire. We operate in some of the most left-behind areas in the country and we’ve already started to see some positive signs of levelling up trickling through.
Blyth Valley in southeast Northumberland, once a thriving area of coal mining, shipbuilding and heavy industry, was awarded nearly £21m in government funding to boost regeneration, helping towards its vision of becoming a thriving UK and international centre for renewable energy and advanced-manufacturing growth and innovation.
Darlington, an area some would describe as the poster child of levelling up, is becoming the government’s new Treasury North, which will bring in excess of 1,000 jobs to the area.
However, there are many other areas in need of much greater investment, including Byker in central Newcastle and Stanley, an ex-mining town in North Durham.
In areas like these, it can’t just be about economic productivity metrics, such as jobs and income. Policies based on boosting the economic productivity of regions and cities, in particular, which try to create a trickle-down effect to these smaller towns and outlying areas, simply haven’t worked.
It’s got to be about widespread, place-based investments and looking at what makes a place worth living in, including regeneration and community development. We were part of the PlaceShapers report with Bright Blue that delved into regeneration, going beyond the physical to understand economic, social and demographic regeneration.
These might not meet the requirements of the Green Book, the government’s guidance on appraisal and evaluation, but will be transformative for those places and the people that live there.
But to achieve levelling-up ambitions across our communities, we can’t rely on politicians alone. This isn’t just a task for those next in power.
“We need to move beyond the traditional work we’ve done around alleviation of poverty and focus on prevention, looking at what big solutions we can help deliver to solve some of these big problems”
As place-based housing associations, anchor institutions with large numbers of homes in left-behind places, we’re well placed to push the agenda forward ourselves.
We understand our places’ unique strengths and how to build on these. We bring fine-grained local knowledge, extensive assets and strong existing relationships. We are already working to deliver on levelling up and community empowerment, but there is more we could do as levelling up partners.
As a sector, we’ve got to think big. We need to move beyond the traditional work we’ve done around alleviation of poverty and focus on prevention, looking at what big solutions we can help deliver to solve some of these big problems.
We need to work in partnership with one another and reach out beyond the sector to other large organisations.
Then we can call on the next leader of the UK government – whether Mr Sunak or Ms Truss – to back our plans and listen to our call. And how will we know when we have succeeded? Our customers and communities will tell us.
Charlotte Carpenter, executive director of growth and business development, Karbon Homes
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