The government must not neglect voluntary, faith and community-based responses to homelessness

Official figures released in February by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MCHLG) showed a 20% rise in rough sleeping compared to last year, on the back of year-on-year rises. In this context, the government must ensure it maximises the impact of spend on homelessness provision by directing funding towards services that work, meet the needs of those experiencing homelessness and, crucially, provide value for money.

With the government’s Comprehensive Spending Review due on 11 June, early indications are not positive when it comes to spending on homelessness provision. Given the size of the challenge, it seems unlikely the government will be able to bring forward enough funding to buck the trend and prevent, or even reduce, people rough sleeping this winter.

At Housing Justice, May is the month that we analyse the data collected from across our network of more than 75 night shelters in England, and we can see that more than 4,670 individuals (who would otherwise have been rough sleeping) used these 1,300 night shelter beds last winter.

Shelters provided by faith and community groups are a significant resource in the effort to end rough sleeping, and the almost 6,000 volunteers who staff these shelters come at no cost to the taxpayer and take the strain from commissioned services. Given that in England alone, non-commissioned, community-run night shelters provide more emergency accommodation beds than there are beds in London’s biggest hospital, we believe the government should be targeting its limited resources at community-based services like these.

“Shelters provided by faith and community groups are a significant resource in the effort to end rough sleeping, and the almost 6,000 volunteers who staff these shelters come at no cost to the taxpayer and take the strain from commissioned services”

Research shows that attempts to make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring are more likely to be successful when individuals feel they belong to a community. Whether you love or hate Maslow’s theory of self-actualisation or prefer Deci and Ryan’s self-determination theory, or Brendtro’s circle of courage model, it is clear that individuals need to feel a sense of belonging through relationships and social connections in order to thrive within their community.

As a sector, we are often so caught up with meeting people’s most basic survival needs, of catching them at their lowest ebb, that we rarely do what needs to be done to prevent homelessness recurring – enabling a sense of belonging.