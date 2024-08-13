The government must seriously consider MMC to fulfil its housing pledges

Ali Bennett, executive director of homes at Raven Housing Trust and chair of Building Better, calls on Labour to strengthen its approach to housebuilding by optimising offsite construction methods #UKhousing

Another industry development that hasn’t been well documented is the dominance of Category 2 MMC delivery, where walls, floors and ceilings are made in factories and assembled on site.

It hasn’t been an easy ride, and one market shift everyone knows about is the stream of manufacturer insolvencies. Numerous firms supplying Category 1 volumetric homes have gone into administration in recent years, with glum headlines covering every last bump.

Over the past six years, the offsite marketplace has changed almost beyond recognition. I say that as a development director using offsite building methods day to day, but I also say it as chair of the Building Better alliance, where I work with dozens of housing associations, councils and manufacturers to address barriers and grow the use of modern methods of construction (MMC).

A recent survey of 57 housing associations conducted by Building Better and the National Housing Federation shows that 93% of all MMC completions in 2022-23 used either panelised MMC (Category 2) or panelised and non-structural MMC (Category 2 and 5). Category 1 accounted for just 7%.

As Peter Denton, chief executive of Homes England, reiterated a few months ago, Category 2 MMC is absolutely thriving at the moment. Feedback from colleagues, manufacturers and survey data all back this up.

But with Category 2 now driving delivery, there has been further market changes. Panel manufacturers are smaller and more agile than large volumetric companies. Increasingly, they only want to supply their systems rather than provide a full turnkey service.

As a result, housing associations are turning to traditional construction firms to take the principal contractor role, and the decision to use MMC (or not) is being led, more and more, by contractors or volume house builders, not housing associations.

“When I speak to other development directors, many tell me they now blend traditional and offsite, rather than seeing them as separate”

With new market dynamics come new behaviours. When I speak to other development directors, many tell me they now blend traditional and offsite, rather than seeing them as separate. This mixed approach is something Building Better and Procurement for Housing are tackling with a new framework that supports social housing providers to compliantly involve local, traditional contractors on MMC projects.

Another major development – or revelation – lies in how demand is aggregated. For MMC to be economically viable, there has to be a steady flow of work. Initially, Building Better addressed this by combining demand from members. But over the years we’ve seen how hard this is, due to the lengthy development cycles of different housing organisations and long planning delays.