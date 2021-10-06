The government needs a major public information campaign on net zero

“Although the public is clear about the importance of protecting the planet for future generations, people are some way off understanding what part they play,” says Nusheen Hussain from @homegroup #UKhousing

The government has a battle on its hands convincing the public to get behind its 2050 net zero plans, says Nusheen Hussain from @homegroup #UKhousing

Commissioned by Home Group, the survey found that while 80% of respondents feel that environmental sustainability is important, almost half of those asked (44%) have not heard of the phrase ‘net zero’. And of those who have heard of it, 65% are oblivious to any of the government’s net zero targets.

Aimed at understanding perceptions on sustainability generally, but specifically relating to people’s homes, the poll shows that although the public is clear about the importance of protecting the planet for future generations, people are some way off understanding what part they play.

The poll, which surveyed more than 2,000 members of the public from across the UK, suggests that the government has a significant amount of work to do if the public is to get aboard its net zero journey.

Because if, as expected, UK delegates are asked what the country thinks of its net zero plans and targets, there could be some uncomfortable shuffling in seats and glances around the table – especially if the results of a recent YouGov poll are reflective of the whole nation.

When COP26 gets under way on Halloween, it’s unlikely to be the horror show for the UK government some commentators are predicting, but there will probably be a few scary moments along the way.

For those in social housing, the disparity is even broader: 63% of respondents have not heard of net zero and 69% are unaware of the government’s targets.

A similar picture emerged when people were asked about more sustainable forms of heating in the home, and the costs associated with them.

By far the most significant hurdle putting people off moving from traditional heat sources like gas to new forms of heating is cost. A total of 59% of respondents said they feel that alternative heat sources such as solar panels, or ground and air source heating, are too expensive.

Another barrier to embracing environmental sustainability in the home seems to be technology, with 40% of people saying they feel the technology is too complicated.

There were quite wide variances when respondents were asked if they thought home energy costs would increase, decrease or stay the same with environmentally sustainable heating sources. A total of 40% think they will increase, while 30% think they will decrease, and 20% said they do not know.

“People are not as engaged as they should be, largely because there isn’t enough information out there to help them understand the terminology, targets or technology”

Overall, the clear conclusion drawn from the fairly in-depth survey is that the vast majority of people are not as engaged as they should be, largely because there isn’t enough information out there to help them understand the terminology, targets or technology.

But, if the government is going to achieve its ambitious net zero targets, it’s imperative it does all it can to help people embrace new ways of living, starting in the home. In order for that to happen people need to be fully aware of what that entails.

They need to be across the technology, the cost implications, the support available and to enter the marketplace with confidence.

We do need to recognise that there is a lot of scepticism about these new and emerging technologies, and the reversal from a few years ago when government promoted diesel vehicles still lingers.

We know there needs to be dramatic improvement and investment in alternative heat sources. We know there’s not enough of a competitive dynamic, and nowhere near enough research being undertaken because there isn’t enough critical mass in the sector.

As a result, we know the product isn’t always consumer-friendly or likely to stand the test of time. We also know there’s a colossal shortfall in the number of skilled professionals needed and, currently, a mighty void in the ability to train to scale.