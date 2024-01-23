The government needs to get behind shared ownership in the same way it did with Help to Buy

It was a blow to SOWN and others in the shared ownership sector when it was announced in early January that housing associations in England are due to have planned spending on new affordable homes cut in 2024. Following research by Centrus, it is anticipated that funding for this year will be reduced by 9% (£1.5bn) compared with the previous year’s forecast.

Over the past year, we have seen demand consistency exceed supply, and the gap is continuing to grow. This is partly due to the slowdown in housebuilding.

More than half a million new developments have been put on hold during the past five years and official data shows that only 19% of planning applications are processed within the recommended 13 weeks, compared with 57% a decade ago. Because around half of all new affordable housing is delivered through ‘planning gain’, the reduction in housebuilding (through lack of demand) results directly in a reduction in shared ownership properties (the demand for which increases in a challenging market).