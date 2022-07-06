The government should reconsider grant rates due to ‘massive inflation’, says London mayor

Speaking to Inside Housing following a tour of a development site of one the largest brownfield sites in London’s docklands, Sadiq Khan said it is important that the government looks again at current grant rates.

Mr Khan said: “What’s important for the government to understand is that we’re having challenges now getting partners to agree on the current [grant] rate that’s been agreed because that was before the massive inflation we’ve seen.”

The mayor said he fears development schemes being paused, as the sums currently allocated to schemes no longer add up.

He added: “It’s really important for the government to step in. It’s in nobody’s interest for these schemes not to happen.

“Bearing in mind that nobody could have foreseen the inflation we’re talking about, I don’t think it’s unreasonable for the developers, the associations, the councils and us to say to the government: you should reconsider.”