“Homes for social rent are a fundamental part of our housing stock – a lifeline for those who would struggle to obtain a home at market rates.”

It’s a sign of how much has changed in the past six years that statements like this from Conservative politicians (in this case housing minister Rachel Maclean in a commons debate last week) have become almost routine. For good measure, Ms Maclean also reaffirmed “the unshakeable commitment of the government to drive up both the quality and the quantity of this nation’s housing stock”.

The comments are part of a steady conversion by ministers to the merits of a tenure that not so long ago they seemed intent on dismantling. Since Grenfell, there has been a steady softening in tone and relaxation in policy, with Theresa May as prime minister and Michael Gove as housing secretary prominent among the converts.

“The biggest gap of all is in the Surrey Heath constituency of Michael Gove, where a three-bed affordable rent home costs £1,125 a month compared with £557 a month at social rent”

However, all the fine words and tweaks to policy are not yet matched by results. As MPs from both sides of the house pointed out in the debate, the current output of 7,500 social rent homes a year fails to match the 21,600 a year lost to the Right to Buy and demolition, let alone the 90,000 homes a year that the all-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee has consistently argued are needed.

All this in the same week as research by the National Housing Federation showed that two million children are living in overcrowded homes with no personal space because they cannot access a suitable and affordable home.

Much of this is obviously down to the fact that the Treasury remains unconvinced about these arguments.