This is a pivotal moment for us to reject the government’s narrative and instead celebrate and recognise the diversity of the communities we serve as a source of pride and strength. We can’t allow it to be weaponised by politicians participating in the current ‘culture war’ that seeks to divide communities rather than unite them.

We also can’t allow the government to be let off the hook for a failure to deliver social housing that has led to almost 140,000 children in temporary accommodation and more than one million households on social housing waiting lists.

I was appointed chair of CIH Futures in November last year. We act as a voice for and advocate for younger housing professionals.

We want to play our part in making housing a career of choice and one of our core foundations is a firm commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion. We want to use our platform to support voices that can often go unheard. We exist to advocate for a sector that is more equitable and inclusive, and more representative of the communities we serve.

“If we allow the idea that safe, secure and affordable housing is only available to certain ‘deserving’ groups to take hold, then it could harm the communities we work so hard to bring together”

This is a time to be proud of the progress the sector has made but also look at how we can invest in doing more to improve this. From a CIH Futures perspective, if we invest in younger people in the sector and in improving the routes into a career in housing, we can build a strong pipeline of young and diverse emerging talent. This would build a solid foundation for a more inclusive and more representative sector in the long run.

Although the sector still has some work to do in becoming more representative and inclusive, our connection to diverse communities throughout the country should be one of our biggest strengths.

We can’t allow our social purpose be used as a political football and for our existing and future tenants to be stigmatised and scapegoated as the cause of this country’s failure to deliver enough homes.

Halisha Kaur, chair, CIH Futures