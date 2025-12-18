The government’s homelessness strategy still misses the specific needs of women

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Given women’s historical and systemic lack of support, government action must go beyond toolkits or updating existing statutory guidance, writes Rebecca Goshawk, director of business development at Solace
Two-thirds of the domestic abuse and sexual violence survivors Solace supports have a housing need, so we know it was crucial that the government’s recent National Plan for Homelessness got things right for women.
We expected the government to recognise the risks of violence and abuse that women face, and the fact that their experiences of rough sleeping and homelessness are fundamentally different from those of their male counterparts. Previous strategies and homelessness policies failed to support women, leaving a significant percentage of the rough sleeping population overlooked and underserved.
We welcome the government’s recognition of the unique barriers that women who are experiencing rough sleeping face, including the high prevalence of violence and abuse these women experience, both as a cause and a consequence of their homelessness.
The strategy’s recognition that women are too often undercounted in government statistics, as outlined in the annual Women’s Rough Sleeping Census we led with the Single Homeless Project, is also positive.
“The risk of sexual violence and domestic abuse women sleeping rough face must be met with action: specific, tailored provision and funding, details of which this strategy lacks”
The removal of the need to be verified or ‘bedded down’ to be identified as homeless is a critical step for women: our 2024 Women’s Rough Sleeping Census revealed that more than 10 times more women are sleeping rough than are represented in government statistics. More than 35% of these women are seeking safety in locations missed by local outreach teams.
For survivors of domestic abuse, the focus on prevention and improving councils’ response to housing applications is welcome. Many survivors will also benefit from attempts to ensure children spend no longer than six weeks in B&Bs, while proposed further steps to address the quality of temporary accommodation are much needed.
Given women’s historical and systemic lack of support, however, government action must go beyond toolkits or updating existing statutory guidance we currently see local authorities failing to follow. The risk of sexual violence and domestic abuse women sleeping rough face must be met with action: specific, tailored provision and funding, details of which this strategy lacks.
The quality and safety of temporary accommodation must both be considered – our new housing research found that 50% of survivors felt unsafe in temporary accommodation they were placed in. Survivors of violence and abuse continue to be placed in mixed sex temporary accommodation, which puts them at further risk and adds to their existing trauma.
“More clarity is needed to ensure wider funding for rough sleeping and homelessness address the acute needs of women”
The continued freeze of housing benefit will also have a significant impact on survivors – with limited social housing available, many must rely on the private rental sector. The freeze means fewer properties will be affordable for survivors as rental prices continue to rise.
Organisations like Solace put roofs over women’s heads after they escape abuse, but to ensure they move on to live safe, independent lives, they need to be able to secure long-term accommodation for themselves and often for their children. With so many options remaining unaffordable, the whole system falters and families cannot truly move on from abuse.
While government investment in the Homelessness, Rough Sleeping and Domestic Abuse Grant is welcomed, more clarity is needed to ensure wider funding for rough sleeping and homelessness addresses the acute needs of women. For too long, funding has focused on universal or male-focused services, leaving women on the streets at risk of violence and abuse.
Within this national plan, we see shoots of progress, but we await the upcoming Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy to see the step change needed for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence to access safe and affordable housing.
Rebecca Goshawk, director of business development, Solace
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