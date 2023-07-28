The government’s new ‘long-term plan’ is neither long term nor a plan

But then what? The politics of “the right homes in the right places” (aka non-Conservative constituencies in inner cities) has worked out nicely, with the Conservatives keeping a swathe of suburban and rural seats, thanks in part to their attacks on Labour plans of “concrete over the countryside”.

“So much for the (possible) future, but look a little closer in the present and it is hard to ignore the echoes from the past”

The reality on the ground is rather different. The housebuilding industry has scaled back its output in the wake of the housing market downturn, even if fears of a full-blown crash were not realised.

In any case, as seen from after the next election, that million new homes in the previous parliament was not much more than in the one that came before. Help to Buy delivered 387,000 of the completions between 2013 and 2023, but has finished.

Some are calling for the scheme to be revived, but the Treasury will need some convincing after what looked like a one-way bet on rising house prices turned into losses on many of the most recent equity loans.

Negative press coverage about Help to Buyers who need more ‘help’ is becoming a major headache that is only accentuated by problems that continue to dog leaseholders despite Mr Gove’s Building Safety Act.