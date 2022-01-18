The Grenfell community needs to see more genuine change. They have waited too long

The slow progress of change after Grenfell has been incredibly painful for the community. It is time for more radical measures to deliver the change we desperately need, writes Graham Tomlin #ukhousing

This time however, the mood is different. There is an extra tension in the air. Banners this time read “This much evidence: still no charges”, or simply “#demandcharges”. At the end of the march there is usually a respectful 72 second silence for those who died and a few brief speeches before everyone wanders off into the night. This time there is more than a hint of anger, of frustration, of patience wearing thin.

This is the Grenfell Silent Walk, which, until the pandemic, was held on the 14th of every month since June 2017, resumed in December after a long break to mark four and a half years since the tragedy. It has always been dignified and peaceful, not shouty or aggressive, people shuffling through the streets in silence, holding banners which used to read ‘Justice for Grenfell’ or ‘Grenfell: Forever in our Hearts’.

A few hundred people gather in the cold outside Kensington Town Hall. They start walking slowly and quietly up wealthy Kensington High Street, past the zany shops and markets of Portobello Road, through chic Notting Hill, past the bookshop where Hugh Grant met Julia Roberts, on to the jumble of expensive houses and grittier streets of Ladbroke Grove, to come to a halt under the remains of Grenfell Tower, with its plastic shroud floodlit in an eerie green.

As the local Bishop, I try to keep in touch with the Grenfell community since being there on the day of the fire four and a half years ago. I have also watched the slowly emerging story as each week, the Grenfell Public Inquiry unveils a pattern, not just of incompetence, but deliberate deception by the various parties involved in putting up the now notorious ACM cladding on Grenfell Tower.

The government and the UK’s major building control organisation were warned about an emerging pattern of dangerous cladding 15 months before the disaster, that this was a ‘time bomb’, bound to lead to a major fire, yet nothing was done.

Insulation material used on the tower burnt ferociously during tests, nearly setting the laboratory on fire, yet was sold anyway.

Fire engineers decreed that the refurbishment of the Tower would have ‘no adverse effect’ on its fire safety performance despite not examining the cladding that was to be put up.

Designers, contractors, architects and fire safety experts seemed to know full well the cladding would fail in a fire, yet it went up anyway. Everyone left it to everyone else to check the safety of the cladding, yet still no-one takes responsibility for it.

And so it goes on. What has emerged is a systemic pattern of deception – in the pursuit of market share, doing the minimum needed to get a safety certificate, passing materials off as safe that effectively made Grenfell Tower into a tinderbox.

The circles of malpractice spread wide. The Iiquiry has sketched a picture of an industry in which cost-cutting or ‘value engineering’ was rife, regardless of safety concerns. None of the companies involved in Grenfell come out with much credit, as the pattern of moral compromise seemed deeply embedded. The anger on the silent walk reflects a growing impatience about finding positive ways forward and a desire that those responsible should face justice.