The Grenfell community needs to see more genuine change. They have waited too long

The slow progress of change after Grenfell has been incredibly painful for the community. It is time for more radical measures to deliver the change we desperately need, writes Graham Tomlin
A few hundred people gather in the cold outside Kensington Town Hall. They start walking slowly and quietly up wealthy Kensington High Street, past the zany shops and markets of Portobello Road, through chic Notting Hill, past the bookshop where Hugh Grant met Julia Roberts, on to the jumble of expensive houses and grittier streets of Ladbroke Grove, to come to a halt under the remains of Grenfell Tower, with its plastic shroud floodlit in an eerie green.
This is the Grenfell Silent Walk, which, until the pandemic, was held on the 14th of every month since June 2017, resumed in December after a long break to mark four and a half years since the tragedy. It has always been dignified and peaceful, not shouty or aggressive, people shuffling through the streets in silence, holding banners which used to read ‘Justice for Grenfell’ or ‘Grenfell: Forever in our Hearts’.
This time however, the mood is different. There is an extra tension in the air. Banners this time read “This much evidence: still no charges”, or simply “#demandcharges”. At the end of the march there is usually a respectful 72 second silence for those who died and a few brief speeches before everyone wanders off into the night. This time there is more than a hint of anger, of frustration, of patience wearing thin.
As the local Bishop, I try to keep in touch with the Grenfell community since being there on the day of the fire four and a half years ago. I have also watched the slowly emerging story as each week, the Grenfell Public Inquiry unveils a pattern, not just of incompetence, but deliberate deception by the various parties involved in putting up the now notorious ACM cladding on Grenfell Tower.
The government and the UK’s major building control organisation were warned about an emerging pattern of dangerous cladding 15 months before the disaster, that this was a ‘time bomb’, bound to lead to a major fire, yet nothing was done.
Insulation material used on the tower burnt ferociously during tests, nearly setting the laboratory on fire, yet was sold anyway.
Fire engineers decreed that the refurbishment of the Tower would have ‘no adverse effect’ on its fire safety performance despite not examining the cladding that was to be put up.
Designers, contractors, architects and fire safety experts seemed to know full well the cladding would fail in a fire, yet it went up anyway. Everyone left it to everyone else to check the safety of the cladding, yet still no-one takes responsibility for it.
And so it goes on. What has emerged is a systemic pattern of deception – in the pursuit of market share, doing the minimum needed to get a safety certificate, passing materials off as safe that effectively made Grenfell Tower into a tinderbox.
The circles of malpractice spread wide. The Iiquiry has sketched a picture of an industry in which cost-cutting or ‘value engineering’ was rife, regardless of safety concerns. None of the companies involved in Grenfell come out with much credit, as the pattern of moral compromise seemed deeply embedded. The anger on the silent walk reflects a growing impatience about finding positive ways forward and a desire that those responsible should face justice.
The crisis of course has now spread far beyond Grenfell. An estimated three million people now find themselves living in residential blocks with apartments they cannot sell and attracting increasing insurance bills, remediation charges, and waking watches simply to keep their homes safe.
Michael Gove recently laid out plans to recoup funds from developers rather than landing these bills for safety defects on the doorsteps of leaseholders, or even taxpayers. If you don’t pay up, he said ‘we’re coming for you!’ The question it left hanging though, was precisely how to persuade developers who aren’t willing to pay up voluntarily, especially those who don’t feel they are responsible for the defects.
This is where the Polluter Pays Bill comes in. This principle has been developed by leaseholders themselves with the help of expert drafters of government legislation, and is slowly winning round critics, and even government ministers.
Polluter Pays proposes a method of determining objectively whether buildings were erected in compliance with building regulations at the time. If they were compliant, then publicly funded remediation is provided. If they were not, then those who developed the building are responsible for putting it right.
It covers both cladding and non-cladding defects, has provision for recouping funds where companies that have gone bust, doesn’t discriminate between low rise and high rise blocks, and draws in all those who played a role in putting up sub-standard buildings, widening the field of those who could end up covering the costs
Ted Baillieu, the Premier of Victoria in Australia, who successfully chaired a task force which dealt with a past cladding crisis in that State, has said the proposal "has the potential to lead change in the construction industry across the world". It establishes a way for governments globally to raise the funds needed to remedy the systemic defects that the Grenfell Inquiry has revealed, which doesn’t land the bill with leaseholders and minimises the cost to taxpayers.
In time, those responsible for Grenfell must be brought to justice. Yet that in itself will not prevent another Grenfell. The true legacy of Grenfell must be a construction industry that no longer tries to cut corners, because it knows it is not worth it – that all those responsible for putting up building shoddy buildings will end up paying up.
June 2022, will mark five years since the Grenfell Tower fire. You can understand the anger, the frustration felt locally, at the glacial pace of change. Inscribing Polluter Pays into the Building Safety Bill going through parliament at the moment would make the UK a global leader in building safety which would at last demonstrate some progress being made.
Graham Tomlin, Bishop of Kensington
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