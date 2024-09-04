The Grenfell Tower Inquiry report may not have made recommendations to social landlords, but it is still a major call for change

And this mattered. The chronic failure of fire door self-closers in Grenfell Tower has already been found to have been a major cause of the loss of internal compartmentation and the rapid spread of smoke into communal lobbies, which itself has been found to have been a major event in preventing residents from fleeing immediately when they realised the building was on fire, which was a major cause of many of the deaths.

Setting all this out, reading it plainly and soberly, leads us to the conclusion we need to reach. These failings came from a casual attitude towards safety and a culture of defensiveness, and they had serious consequences. That is the attitude the sector must leave behind when it reads this report.

But the criticism of the social landlord is wider than this, spreading into the relationship it shared with the residents of the homes it managed.

Overall, it allowed its relationship with its residents to be “characterised by distrust, dislike, personal antagonism and anger”, with “some, perhaps many, occupants of Grenfell Tower” coming to view it “as an uncaring and bullying overlord, which belittled and marginalised them”.

These are tough words, but social landlords must reflect on them. Do your residents view you in the same light? If so, why?

The report places the onus on the social landlord: “Responsibility for the maintenance of the relationship between the TMO and the Grenfell community fell not on the members of that community, who had a right to be treated with respect, but on the TMO as a public body exercising control over the building which contained their homes.”

So, if similar distrust and dissatisfaction exist where you work, the report’s view is that it is your organisation that must reach out and find a way to fix it, not to retreat into warring camps.

Over the years, I have read several witness statements written by Grenfell residents who “engaged” – to use that frustrating sector term – with their landlord regularly in the years before the fire.

The emails they received back spell out in black and white the way it can feel to deal with an organisation like KCTMO. They were high-handed, dismissive, couched in the language of process and officialdom and unresponsive to legitimate concerns.

“However irritating and inconvenient it may at times have found the complaints and demands of some of the residents of Grenfell Tower, for the TMO to have allowed the relationship to deteriorate to such an extent reflects a serious failure on its part to observe its basic responsibilities,” the report says.

Pin that on the wall of the call centre if you have to. It is a lesson everyone who works in social housing must always remember.

Other sections of the report should also be brought to the attention of those responsible for social housing.

Read the sections on the aftermath of the fire, and ask if your emergency housing plans are up to scratch.

Then read the section on the official statutory advice about managing blocks of flats in force before Grenfell, and still largely applicable today. This said it was not necessary to provide for the needs of disabled people. The report’s view on it starts from page 227 here.

Consider that this guidance was written with a great deal of input from housing sector leaders, but none whatsoever from disabled residents. Then ask if we are really getting the balance right when we develop new policies impacting people’s lives.

All of these lessons are ones to take forward if we are serious about change.

I’ll end with a cautionary tale. After the Lakanal House fire in 2009, and the inquest in 2013, a small ALMO which had a number of high-rise buildings in its portfolio looked at the coroner’s recommendations and realised they would entail changes, some of them significant, if made mandatory.

So the organisation emailed government officials – privately – and asked whether they intended to implement what the coroner had suggested. They were reassured that they did not. “Initial indications from [the Department for Communities and Local Government] are that these recommendations are unlikely to be taken up” and “will not become mandatory”, an internal document said.

The organisation breathed a sigh of relief and did nothing.

You’ve probably guessed by now, but that organisation was KCTMO. I bet the people responsible wish they could have their time again and respond to the Lakanal House coroner’s inquest differently. Those who lost loved ones at Grenfell doubtless wish it even more.

So here we are again. Another report into another fire asks the sector to change, but does not make its requirements mandatory. Will we respond differently this time? That’s up to you.

Pete Apps, contributing editor, Inside Housing