The grey belt: a missed opportunity?

When the government published its draft National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) in July 2024, one policy stood out: the creation of a new category of land, referred to as the ‘grey belt’. It is defined as land within the green belt that had either been previously developed or that made only a limited contribution to the original purpose of the green belt.

The proposal seemed to be that this ‘grey belt land’ could be released more readily for development. At the time, I chaired the House of Lords’ Built Environment Committee, and we agreed that this merited further investigation. We launched an inquiry into the policy and have published our letter to the deputy prime minister.