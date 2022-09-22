The Guinness Partnership reveals progress on post-Grenfell sprinkler retrofits

The 66,000-home association kicked off a sprinkler retrofit programme in 2020 as part of post-Grenfell building safety measures. The landlord is also fitting sprinklers to all timber-frame buildings taller than 12 metres and to other blocks that house vulnerable residents.

Guinness’ latest annual report revealed it fitted sprinkler systems in nine buildings, which it said “enhanced the safety” of 600 homes. But it did not disclose where the blocks were or how much it spent.

However, the association’s accounts showed that capitalised group costs on existing properties jumped 64% to £60.9m in the year to the end of March 2022. It also started installing evacuation alert systems in eight buildings, which are due to be completed by next March.

“The safety of our homes and residents remains our top priority,” Guinness said in its accounts.