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The homelessness projects up for an award tomorrow

Comment11.10.22by Neil Wightman

A homelessness crisis is brewing – all the more reason to look at examples of best practice in the homelessness sector, says Neil Wightman, as he details the winning and highly commended projects due to be announced tomorrow at the London Homelessness Awards

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A recent report estimates that 125,000 low-income households in the capital are at risk of homelessness (picture: Alamy)
A recent report estimates that 125,000 low-income households in the capital are at risk of homelessness (picture: Alamy)
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LinkedIn IHA homelessness crisis is brewing – all the more reason to look at examples of best practice in the homelessness sector, says Neil Wightman, as he details the winning and highly commended projects due to be announced tomorrow at @LHAwards1 #UKhousing

In the face of worsening cost of living pressures and the highest homelessness rates in the country, these are challenging times for London’s homelessness sector.

But adversity can bring out the best in those supporting homeless Londoners and the people working to tackle this crisis. The London Homelessness Awards provide an opportunity to recognise the dedication and innovation of the capital’s frontline services.

Now in their 22nd year, the awards celebrate the achievements of organisations in the statutory and voluntary sector across London and show what can be achieved when we work in partnership. The London Housing Directors’ Group is proud to sponsor the awards, which help showcase new and best practice approaches to addressing homelessness.

The crisis is severe. There are more than 150,000 homeless Londoners living in temporary accommodation, including 75,000 children. A total of 60% of all temporary accommodation placements nationally are made by a London local authority.

And yet the problem of homelessness in London only looks set to become more challenging.

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A recent report from London Councils estimated that 125,000 low-income households in the capital are at risk of homelessness because their benefit entitlement now falls short of meeting their rent. At the same time, the government’s consultation on changes to the Homelessness Prevention Grant suggests that London could lose up to a third of its homelessness funding under proposed reforms, based on figures provided by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Resource pressures aside, homelessness is inherently complex to deal with. This is why the most successful services show immense creativity, persistence and effective use of holistic approaches in meeting people’s needs. The awards, with sponsorship from the London Housing Directors’ Group, the London Housing Foundation, Crisis, Shelter and the Mayor of London, and a total prize pot of £60,000 to support innovative projects, illustrate exactly this.

“Homelessness is inherently complex to deal with. This is why the most successful services show immense creativity, persistence and effective use of holistic approaches in meeting people’s needs”

This year, the judging panel awarded three prizes and highly commended three further projects. The order of the prizes, and the amounts to be given, will be announced at the ceremony on Wednesday. All the winners are fantastic examples of organisations working in challenging circumstances to deliver great achievements and positive change for homeless Londoners.

The three winning projects (in alphabetical order) are:

  • Greenwich Winter Night Shelter (GWNS): This local charity provides emergency accommodation and support for homeless people in Greenwich. Last year, it moved away from the traditional rotating night shelter to set up a static venue. With support from more than 200 volunteers, GWNS now provides single-room accommodation for nine individuals (including a women’s-only wing), one-to-one casework and advocacy, and a pet-friendly drop-in day centre where anyone who is homeless or vulnerably housed can access support and facilities. All services have been designed by guests through focus groups.
  • Pathway: Since April 2021, five London hospitals (St George’s Hospital, Croydon University Hospital, St Mary’s Hospital, Homerton University Hospital, and Ealing and Northwick Park hospitals) have introduced Pathway’s model of care for homeless patients and signed up to Pathway’s partnership support programme. Each team receives support and training from Pathway’s core staff, and access to its online service manual and specialist support networks.
  • Thames Reach: Thames Reach’s Deptford Reach homelessness prevention service provides advice and support to prevent or relieve homelessness, working with people to resolve issues with welfare benefits, landlord threats, joblessness or health deterioration. In addition to the day centre model, it now works in the community, bringing its expertise to places people already attend, enabling access for people who would not or could not use the day centre building.

The three specially commended projects are:

  • Camden Adult Pathway Partnership (CAPP): CAPP’s multi-disciplinary team is organised by University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and jointly funded by Camden Council and North Central London Clinical Commissioning Group. It provides outreach nurse-led physical health interventions to vulnerable single homeless people living across 15 supported housing services in Camden. CAPP consists of a clinical co-ordinator and two nurses who provide health services to residents.
  • Providence Row: The Outreach Psychotherapy Team provides a reflective, psychotherapeutic service to clients experiencing homelessness. Verified rough sleepers in Tower Hamlets and the City of London benefit from highly specialised therapists providing psychotherapy interventions in a unique and innovative way. The service works with clients who are in most need of therapy but who are least likely to attend a traditional service. 
  • Street Buddies (Riverside): Street Buddies is the first peer-led outreach team in the UK where trained ‘buddies’ and volunteers, who themselves have experienced homelessness, locate and work with rough sleepers. The team supports people who have often led complicated lives and spent years living on the streets by providing a lived-experience befriending service. Their aim is to help rough sleepers build social capital by supporting them to engage with services, develop personal skills and social networks, maximise their income, participate in society through sustainable volunteering or work, and move into settled accommodation.

More details about the awards can be found at www.lhawards.org.uk  

Neil Wightman is director of housing at Westminster City Council and the London Housing Directors’ Group representative on the awards panel

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