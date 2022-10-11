The homelessness projects up for an award tomorrow

In the face of worsening cost of living pressures and the highest homelessness rates in the country, these are challenging times for London’s homelessness sector.

But adversity can bring out the best in those supporting homeless Londoners and the people working to tackle this crisis. The London Homelessness Awards provide an opportunity to recognise the dedication and innovation of the capital’s frontline services.

Now in their 22nd year, the awards celebrate the achievements of organisations in the statutory and voluntary sector across London and show what can be achieved when we work in partnership. The London Housing Directors’ Group is proud to sponsor the awards, which help showcase new and best practice approaches to addressing homelessness.

The crisis is severe. There are more than 150,000 homeless Londoners living in temporary accommodation, including 75,000 children. A total of 60% of all temporary accommodation placements nationally are made by a London local authority.

And yet the problem of homelessness in London only looks set to become more challenging.