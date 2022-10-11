The homelessness projects up for an award tomorrow

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A homelessness crisis is brewing – all the more reason to look at examples of best practice in the homelessness sector, says Neil Wightman, as he details the winning and highly commended projects due to be announced tomorrow at the London Homelessness Awards
In the face of worsening cost of living pressures and the highest homelessness rates in the country, these are challenging times for London’s homelessness sector.
But adversity can bring out the best in those supporting homeless Londoners and the people working to tackle this crisis. The London Homelessness Awards provide an opportunity to recognise the dedication and innovation of the capital’s frontline services.
Now in their 22nd year, the awards celebrate the achievements of organisations in the statutory and voluntary sector across London and show what can be achieved when we work in partnership. The London Housing Directors’ Group is proud to sponsor the awards, which help showcase new and best practice approaches to addressing homelessness.
The crisis is severe. There are more than 150,000 homeless Londoners living in temporary accommodation, including 75,000 children. A total of 60% of all temporary accommodation placements nationally are made by a London local authority.
And yet the problem of homelessness in London only looks set to become more challenging.
A recent report from London Councils estimated that 125,000 low-income households in the capital are at risk of homelessness because their benefit entitlement now falls short of meeting their rent. At the same time, the government’s consultation on changes to the Homelessness Prevention Grant suggests that London could lose up to a third of its homelessness funding under proposed reforms, based on figures provided by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
Resource pressures aside, homelessness is inherently complex to deal with. This is why the most successful services show immense creativity, persistence and effective use of holistic approaches in meeting people’s needs. The awards, with sponsorship from the London Housing Directors’ Group, the London Housing Foundation, Crisis, Shelter and the Mayor of London, and a total prize pot of £60,000 to support innovative projects, illustrate exactly this.
“Homelessness is inherently complex to deal with. This is why the most successful services show immense creativity, persistence and effective use of holistic approaches in meeting people’s needs”
This year, the judging panel awarded three prizes and highly commended three further projects. The order of the prizes, and the amounts to be given, will be announced at the ceremony on Wednesday. All the winners are fantastic examples of organisations working in challenging circumstances to deliver great achievements and positive change for homeless Londoners.
The three winning projects (in alphabetical order) are:
The three specially commended projects are:
More details about the awards can be found at www.lhawards.org.uk
Neil Wightman is director of housing at Westminster City Council and the London Housing Directors’ Group representative on the awards panel
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