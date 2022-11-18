The Homes for Ukraine scheme exposes strengths and weaknesses in Britain’s housing system

Ukrainians, Hong Kongers and Afghans arriving under specific schemes are generally entitled to benefits, to help if they are homeless and to apply for social housing. Their treatment is similar to that of refugees accepted under resettlement schemes, such as those from Syria (over 5,000 resettled each year from 2016 to 2019).

However, it contrasts sharply with the treatment of non-European asylum seekers who arrive undocumented. They receive very limited financial support and very basic accommodation, even if they are from the same countries as those accepted under official schemes.

“Those arriving from Ukraine face many difficulties, but they have been made much more welcome than other nationalities seeking asylum”

There are differences, too, between groups of recent arrivals. Hong Kongers, being generally more affluent, are expected to find housing in the private sector (although they can access public funds as a safeguard).

Afghan evacuees were to be resettled in a similar way to earlier Syrian arrivals, but the government has struggled to find enough social housing, leaving around 10,000 stuck in hotels, some for more than a year.

With about 26,000 ‘regular’ asylum seekers already in such accommodation, the Home Office’s total hotel bill is £6.8m per day.

In attempts to keep costs down, the government has not only created the scandal of the overcrowded Manston asylum reception centre, but it is also moving hotel residents to cheaper places, where there may be no nearby facilities, such as airport hotels (described in the latest Housing Rights newsletter).

Those arriving from Ukraine face many difficulties, but they have been made much more welcome than other nationalities seeking asylum. Two special Home Office schemes have been developed alongside a third run by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) and the devolved administrations.

In the most ambitious and innovative scheme, Homes for Ukraine, about 200,000 ordinary householders applied to ‘sponsor’ those needing refuge, with 102,000 people housed so far. Hosts are paid £350 per month and have been asked to stay in the scheme beyond the six months agreed initially. Neither this scheme nor the other two smaller ones are available to other refugees.

Unsurprisingly, given the scale of the effort, there have been considerable problems, including safeguarding issues, (many arrivals are mothers with children or unaccompanied young people) and hosting arrangements breaking down for various reasons. Now, increasing numbers of refugees are applying to local councils as homeless (2,175 cases by late October, the majority resulting from the hosting scheme). Local authorities have expressed concern that public support for Ukrainians might be eroded if they have to be given social housing ahead of others in the ‘queue’.