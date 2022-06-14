The housing association on a four-day week

A four-day work week once sounded idealistic and unrealistic, but that has changed.

California is considering legislation that would cut the work week from 40 to 32 hours, with no pay reduction, for large businesses. Newsweek recently published a list of 31 American companies that have implemented a four-day work week and, in the UK, more than 3,000 workers at 60 companies are going to try it as part of an academic project running from June to December.

And we are not just talking about tech firms. The Guardian says companies taking part include “the Royal Society of Biology, the London-based brewing company Pressure Drop, a Manchester-based medical devices firm, and a fish and chip shop in Norfolk”.

You don’t need to go to Silicon Valley to find out what the four-day work week means. You don’t even need to go to a chip shop in Norfolk. You just need to go to the offices of Causeway Irish Housing Association in north London, where chief executive Alan D’Arcy and his team of 24 have been on the four-day work week since 2017.

Recent interest in four-day work weeks is being driven by huge changes in the labour market. The trend known as “the Great Resignation” started in 2021. Masses of workers have quit their jobs, in search of remote work, better pay and better working conditions.

For many workers, a four-day work week qualifies as “better working conditions” and can make jobs much more attractive, but that wasn’t the motivation for Causeway. Its journey started when it introduced a flexible-working policy. In 2017, staff were already working a 35-hour week (the UK average for full-time employees is 36.5 hours a week according to the Office for National Statistics). Once flexitime was introduced, some staff requested a compressed ‘five in four’ pattern: four long days and one day off. “I thought that might be too long [a day] for people. Then I heard about the four-day week,” Mr D’Arcy says.