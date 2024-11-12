The housing association preparing for the closure of Tata Steel’s furnaces

Claire Lewis points out across the sand dunes of Port Talbot beach to the cranes – three metal structures, stark against the horizon. For years the locals have watched the cranes unload iron ore and coke from the ships for use in the blast furnace, but now they stand motionless. “Last week was the final delivery boat,” she says. “It was emotional to watch the cranes one last time.”

Talbot-born Ms Lewis owns Surge Cafe Bar, which is split down the middle – on one side, pool tables and fruit machines, and on the other, chintzy floral tablecloths. On the outside wall of her cafe is emblazoned a 10-foot high mural that reads: “Back the workers’ plan for steel!”.

“It’s this uncertainty we’ve been living in, that’s the worst part,” she states.

Ms Lewis gives me a lift down to the waterfront, where the outline of the cranes and steelworks against the sweeping golden sands is a striking visual reminder of the industry that looms over this town. “My uncle used to say they’d close one day and we never imagined it’d happen,” Ms Lewis says. “It’s traumatic.”

On 30 September, the final hole was drilled in the Port Talbot steelworks’ blast furnace, making it officially out of service. It marked the end of a year of uncertainty in this town on Wales’ south coast, after Tata Steel announced in September 2023 that it would be shutting down both blast furnaces to build a “more sustainable, green steel business” using an electric arc furnace.

The transition means around 2,800 job losses, as well as thousands more from contractors in the supply chain. In times of uncertainty, how can housing associations take on a key role as a pillar of the community? Inside Housing visited Port Talbot to find out.