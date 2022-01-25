The housing association that is running a holiday play scheme

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A Salford housing association has created a space for children and their families to take part in activities during the school holidays. Helen Dugdale finds out how it works
Inside Housing wouldn’t normally be interviewing a five-year-old. But today we are speaking to Arlo Parker because he has been attending a play scheme run by Salford landlord ForHousing.
“My best bits are making things, colouring and the food. It makes me happy, and it is fabulous!” he says.
We are speaking to him at the Play Streets project in Irlam, Salford, which has run a special festive session. Peals of laughter drift from the children playing here on the day Inside Housing attends. There are games to play, arts and crafts to create, and Christmas decorations to admire. It takes place in the Tiger Moth pub, which doubles as a community centre. The pub offers a warm and safe space for children and adults who live on the housing estate. Blackboards cleverly disguise the bar area and there are piles of festive gifts to give out.
More than 500 children participated in Play Streets’ activities during the school holidays in 2021, and around 300 children in 2020 – both in-person and online. The scheme is open to all children, not just tenants, and runs across sites in Salford, Knowsley and Oldham.
Inside Housing has come to find out more about why a social landlord is running a play scheme, and what others can learn.
ForHousing launched Play Streets in April 2017 to engage with and provide food for children who would otherwise struggle during the school holidays. The scheme, which has received praise from footballer Marcus Rashford, is funded by ForHousing, Holiday Activities Funding (HAF) and several other external funds. In 2020 and 2021, the scheme cost ForHousing just under £20,000 to run.
Martyn Hague, director of neighbourhoods at ForHousing, explains the thinking behind the project: “At the heart of setting up Play Streets was ForHousing’s drive to tackle inequalities. The project is designed to help families living in poverty who struggle to feed and entertain their children in the holidays. Play Streets gives young people the chance to try new activities that they otherwise might not get to experience, and tackles holiday hunger.”
“The project is designed to help families living in poverty who struggle to feed and entertain their children in the holidays”
The project has had to adapt due to the pandemic. Nina Hodgson, community development officer at ForHousing, describes how the team dealt with the impact of lockdown. “When we went into lockdown,
we moved online via a Facebook group and issued packs to children of things they could do at home. It was challenging but it worked. Families now give feedback saying they look forward to Play Streets each half term as it helps the whole family make friends in the community. Sometimes adults will come along and play with the children and have family time. Other times they will just sit and chat or get some additional support.”
Ripple effect
Salford Community Leisure, a co-operative and community society with charitable status, facilitates Play Streets across the city and liaises with the smaller local groups to provide sport and leisure activities.
Mike Tuson, active communities development officer at Salford Community Leisure, says: “Working with the smaller local groups means we reach the children and their relatives who might not know about us or usually access any other provision.”
Many of the 46 partner organisations involved are grassroots initiatives. Onwards and Upwards is a community support group that works with adults, while also running Play Streets from the Tiger Moth pub in Irlam, a large building at the centre of the Higher Irlam Estate. The pub is situated on a central square, and there is space around the outside of it for the children to play football. The paved area regularly comes in useful when the club runs special events.
Andy Green, founder of Onwards and Upwards, is delighted with the ripple effect that the regular sessions have had on the wider community.
“Since March 2020, we’ve worked hard to grow relationships with ForHousing and Salford Community Leisure. As we started to connect more with residents, we realised the depth of what people were facing and it gave us an insight into what services are needed,” Mr Green says. “The pub is a focal part of the estate offering a space to meet. By engaging with the children through Play Streets it has become an even stronger asset.”
Seamus McCallion, landlord of the Tiger Moth pub, is positive for the future but believes there is lots more work to do on the estate. “We’ve come up against some real issues since running the holiday club, such as poverty. The food bank we launched in 2020 has been really busy. We’ve been able to give away fresh fruit and veg and meat, alongside the usual tinned produce.”
The volunteers at Onwards and Upwards have enjoyed seeing some of the hardest-to-reach families benefit from Play Streets. Mr Green says: “We have seen at least four people be able to reach out and access services to support their mental health because of their interaction with Play Streets. What we’d like to do next is make our services more inclusive, for the older children and offer something that suits the 11-plus age range, maybe a youth club.”
If ForHousing’s involvement in a holiday club is unusual for the sector for now, perhaps it shouldn’t be. The children at this session make advocates for others to get involved. Ten-year-old Jacob Green says: “I’ve come to every single one. It’s so good.”
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