The housing association that is running a holiday play scheme

Inside Housing wouldn’t normally be interviewing a five-year-old. But today we are speaking to Arlo Parker because he has been attending a play scheme run by Salford landlord ForHousing.

“My best bits are making things, colouring and the food. It makes me happy, and it is fabulous!” he says.

We are speaking to him at the Play Streets project in Irlam, Salford, which has run a special festive session. Peals of laughter drift from the children playing here on the day Inside Housing attends. There are games to play, arts and crafts to create, and Christmas decorations to admire. It takes place in the Tiger Moth pub, which doubles as a community centre. The pub offers a warm and safe space for children and adults who live on the housing estate. Blackboards cleverly disguise the bar area and there are piles of festive gifts to give out.

More than 500 children participated in Play Streets’ activities during the school holidays in 2021, and around 300 children in 2020 – both in-person and online. The scheme is open to all children, not just tenants, and runs across sites in Salford, Knowsley and Oldham.

Inside Housing has come to find out more about why a social landlord is running a play scheme, and what others can learn.