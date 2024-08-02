The housing associations still working to serve South Asian communities

“BME [Black and minority ethnic] housing associations have been instrumental in improving the housing conditions of people from the South Asian community,” says Mushtaq Khan, chief executive of the Housing Diversity Network.

Speaking as South Asian Heritage Month (SAHM), which runs annually from 18 July to 17 August, gets well under way, Mr Khan describes a movement as relevant today as when it was established 40 years ago .

He says: “These organisations were set up in the 1980s because of the inability of the mainstream to cater for these communities in terms of culturally sensitive provision, and to meet overwhelming housing demand.

“Moving to today, we know that issues like discrimination and structural racism still prevent the housing system being fair for everyone, and that’s why we welcome the new emphasis on building affordable and socially rented housing.

“We think the influence of small, local, community-based organisations will be even more important as we seek to meet the needs and aspirations of the South Asian community.”