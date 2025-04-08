The housing crisis is an economic crisis – but we can solve it 

There’s a clear opportunity ahead of the upcoming Spending Review to strengthen economic growth by recognising affordable housing as a key driver of prosperity, writes Nick Atkin, chief executive of Yorkshire Housing #UKhousing

The housing crisis isn’t just a social problem. It’s fundamentally an economic one. When people struggle to find an affordable home, they move away, leaving businesses struggling to recruit workers and harming local productivity. High housing costs leave people with less disposable income, restricting consumer spending and slowing economic growth.

Of course, global events have played a role, but there’s now a clear opportunity ahead of the upcoming Spending Review to strengthen economic growth by recognising housing, particularly affordable housing, as a key driver of prosperity.

For years, successive governments have told us that they’re committed to economic growth. Yet, despite all the slogans, soundbites and talking, the UK economy remains sluggish.

Poor housing costs the NHS a staggering £1.4bn every year, as overcrowding, fuel poverty and poor-quality homes contribute to a decline in physical and mental well-being. The worsening housing crisis is also piling pressure on other public services, increasing reliance on temporary accommodation and limiting social mobility. The result? An economy held back by a failure to provide enough good, affordable homes. I’ve been in housing for more years than I want to admit to. I’ve lost count of the number of times governments have pledged to fix the housing crisis, yet none have. While recent announcements about extra funding are welcome, housebuilding targets continue to be missed, social housing stock has dwindled, and homeownership remains out of reach for so many hardworking people. While policymakers talk about infrastructure, housing is too often left out of the conversation. Without a serious discussion about how we fund affordable housing, the cycle of weak economic growth will continue. Making the case for long-term investment

The Spring Statement confirmed what most of us were already experiencing. Economic growth is slowing, with the Office for Budget Responsibility slashing forecasts for 2025 from 2% to just 1%. This reinforces the need for bold, long-term investment in the things that are proven to drive growth – and none have as much impact as building new homes.

That’s exactly what we’re calling for as part of our submission to the Treasury and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government ahead of the upcoming Spending Review, which has been backed by housing providers responsible for around 1.7 million UK homes.

One of the biggest barriers to building more homes is the lack of long-term funding certainty. The current approach of treating investment in housing as day-to-day spending leads to short-term thinking and missed opportunities. This is why we see the number of new starts drop towards the end of each Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) funding cycle. There’s simply no guarantee of what comes next, making it impossible to commit large sums of money in the hope that future funding will materialise. This has led to a continued rollercoaster of housing delivery. “The current approach of treating investment in housing as day-to-day spending leads to short-term thinking and missed opportunities”

Classifying housing as essential infrastructure in the same way we do other major national projects would enable the sector to plan, develop and provide the affordable homes people need.