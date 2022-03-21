The housing crisis is fraying our social fabric. Community land trusts offer a solution

For many, secure and affordable housing has never felt so out of reach. Exorbitant prices make homeownership a distant dream for those wanting to get on the housing ladder, while shortages of social housing mean others face years on local authority waiting lists.

Many have no option but the private rental sector, with higher costs and lower levels of certainty. Some of the consequences of this are well understood, including the frustration felt by thirty-somethings still living with housemates and the anxiety felt by those struggling to make rent each month. But another, less well-acknowledged effect of our broken housing market is its damaging impact on human connection.

Homeowners stay in their home for 16 years on average, with social tenants staying for 11 years. Private renters stay for only four. The figure is far lower for younger private renters, 29% of whom manage only a year in a property before leaving.

Forced to bounce from house to house, private renters have little incentive to forge bonds with neighbours or improve an area they will soon leave. This has frayed our social fabric. Private renters are 34% less likely to trust many of their neighbours than homeowners and 25% less likely to feel a sense of belonging to their neighbourhood.