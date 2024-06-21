The housing crisis is this election’s elephant in the room

There are huge gaps in the electoral promises we are seeing; the country needs bold solutions, writes Southwark Council’s Victor Chamberlain #UKhousing

Since then, it has been disappointing to see housing feature so lowly in the campaigns and manifestos of both major parties. It is treated as a niche issue rather than the cornerstone of a government agenda that it needs to be.

That is what I argued last month at the UK’s Real Estate, Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) annual event discussing London’s housing crisis. Just 24 hours later, the election was called.

Tackling the housing crisis must be the foundation upon which the next government builds a more progressive country.

The absence of housing from the election debate is puzzling and deeply concerning. There are many serious competing issues in this election, but the housing crisis is holding back generations, forcing millions into unsuitable and unaffordable homes, and denting our economy and prosperity.

As a councillor in Southwark, I am acutely aware of the housing crisis’s depth and its immediate effects. Southwark was recently described as “ground zero” for the housing crisis on The News Agents podcast and, sadly, it is an apt description.

There are currently 17,700 households on the housing waiting list, up by over 7,000 in just five years. Southwark has the highest number of empty council homes in the country (1,500) while spending tens of millions on temporary accommodation. Entire schools are filled with children without a secure home.

At the council’s current social housebuilding rate, it will take 145 years to meet the needs of those on the waiting list. We face major-works scandals and the council has just had to refer itself to the regulator over safety concerns.

The human impact is severe: families and the vulnerable are left in overcrowded, unsafe or unaffordable housing for years.

“We need to encourage voters to demand better housing policies and attention from their politicians”

Southwark is just a snapshot of the national crisis. According to the National Housing Federation, over 1.3 million people are on housing waiting lists across the UK, with a combined waiting time of 1,844 years. Local councils, bearing the statutory responsibility for housing, have been stretched to financial breaking point by years of austerity and funding cuts.

YouGov polling shows 27% of people aged 25-49 say housing is the most important issue facing the country, rising to 40% for 18-24 year-olds. For millions paying unaffordable rents and wondering when, if ever, they will be able to buy a house, this is the most pressing issue.

These younger people are the middle-income earners that are the engine of our economy and the providers of vital social services. If they cannot afford good-quality accommodation close to work, our economy and public services will feel the strain.