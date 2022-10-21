The Housing Forum has helped us develop cross-industry skills and insights

The second cohort are to be integrated with and assisted by a crossover period with the existing cohort. A new workstream, as suggested by a member of the original Futures Network, will create ‘The A-Z of Housing’. This project aims to provide clarity of the whole process in an increasingly specialised industry, to encourage collaboration and ultimately deliver better homes. Keep an eye out for the impactful work of the second cohort which will be announced on The Housing Forum’s website.

Ms Stathi says: “As an architect, I am enthusiastic about creating beautiful places to live. My involvement with The Housing Forum has given me an opportunity to build a network with other professionals involved in the housing sector.

“There are common themes in my work that I am enthusiastic about that I have been able to promote further through The Housing Forum.

“The Housing Forum’s manifesto calls for a ‘Quality Home for All’. With a holistic view of housing delivery, it campaigns for government commitments that will elevate the quality of design and construction and make home occupiers central to the process.

“Their initiative taken on decarbonisation shows The Housing Forum’s commitment to the promotion of sustainable housing delivery. Housing is what most of our built environment is made of and its delivery has a lot to contribute to this discourse. Simple solutions such as those explored in the decarbonisation series could make a significant difference to minimising the impact of housing delivery on the environment.

“The Housing Forum has put equality, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) at the centre of housing delivery with their new EDI strategy, together with initiatives aimed at understanding the link the between the diverse needs of communities in housing projects and the make-up of housing delivery teams.”

Mr Bugler says: “I was new into the construction sector when the opportunity arose to join the Futures Network. This platform has been invaluable in expanding both my personal network and my perspectives on issues which are important to the industry.

“Through the Futures Network, I have been provided with the chance to undertake a key piece of work on decarbonisation by surveying The Housing Forum’s membership; and then relaying this information through webinars to 300-plus participants, in addition to public speaking at live events.

“Their mentorship and leadership programmes are a fundamental part of the Futures Network offering, and they are something which I have grasped with both hands. Undoubtedly, I leave this cohort more connected and informed and I look forward to continuing to develop within the sector.”

Mr Love says: “Having worked in the industry for 12 years for a manufacturer, the opportunity to mix with other parts of the housing supply chain was an opportunity I knew would be worthwhile. Immediately I realised that decarbonisation and future-proofing of housing was a topic that I was very enthusiastic about, but for which many parts of the industry were not prepared.

“Over the course of the year, I have learned more than the previous 11 years combined and have brought all the information back into our business to formulate a new strategic direction. I have changed my role within the organisation I work for as a direct result of this to pursue my new passion of decarbonisation.

“The exposure to various parts of the industry and the mentoring and overall learning about what the market really wants and needs has massively benefitted the organisation I work for as well as that of my own career path.

“I would recommend anyone in the industry with a real passion for increasing the quality of housing in the UK to get involved with The Housing Forum as you will be able to influence and collaborate with others who are equally as enthusiastic and driven.”

Eleni Stathi, senior architect, HTA Design; Daniel Love, commercial manager, Polypipe; Thomas Bugler, head of marketing, Bugler Group