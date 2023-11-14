The housing minister conveyer belt – or roundabout – continues

The bill delivers on the 2019 Conservative manifesto pledge of scrapping Section 21 and represents a delicate balancing act between the interests of landlords and tenants.

You might have thought, then, that it would benefit from a minister who knows her brief and is sufficiently across the detail to debate it with the opposition, both on the Labour side and among her own backbenchers. You might – but clearly not Rishi Sunak.

I’ve been asked to step down from my role as Housing Minister. Disappointed and was looking forward to introducing the Renters Reform Bill to Committee tomorrow and later the Leasehold and Freehold Bill. It has been a privilege to hold the position and I wish my successor well. — Rachel Maclean MP (@redditchrachel) November 13, 2023

The second is, of course, the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill, the result of fraught negotiations between the DLUHC and Downing Street that will tackle some, but not all, of the problems leaseholders face.