The Housing Podcast: a look ahead to what will happen in housing in 2022

With national lockdowns hopefully a thing of the past and the sector edging back slowly to business as usual, the next 12 months will be crucial for providers to make up for lost time.

However, the challenges are vast. With the building safety crisis, net zero challenges, decisions over rent rises and a social housing bill on the way, it will be an interesting year for the sector.

The Inside Housing news team has come together to discuss what we have coming up.

The Housing Podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

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