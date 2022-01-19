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The Housing Podcast: a look ahead to what will happen in housing in 2022

Podcasts19.01.22by Lucie Heath

The Housing Podcast is a production of Inside Housing magazine, the UK’s leading publication for the social and affordable housing sector. Listen to find out more about the key issues in housing today, with input from the sector’s leading voices

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LinkedIn IHIn the latest episode of The Housing Podcast, Inside Housing’s news team looks ahead to what will be the biggest stories in 2022 #UKhousing

The Housing Podcast: a look ahead to what will happen in housing in 2022 

With national lockdowns hopefully a thing of the past and the sector edging back slowly to business as usual, the next 12 months will be crucial for providers to make up for lost time.

However, the challenges are vast. With the building safety crisis, net zero challenges, decisions over rent rises and a social housing bill on the way, it will be an interesting year for the sector. 

The Inside Housing news team has come together to discuss what we have coming up.

The Housing Podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

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