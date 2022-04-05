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The Housing Podcast: what is behind the rising number of disrepair claims being brought against social landlords?

Insight05.04.22by Grainne Cuffe

The Housing Podcast is a production of Inside Housing magazine, the UK’s leading publication for the social and affordable housing sector. Listen to find out more about the key issues in housing today, with input from the sector’s leading voices

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The Housing Podcast: what is behind the rising number of disrepair claims being brought against social landlords?

Over the past year, the issue of disrepair in social housing properties has risen in prominence to become one of the country’s key social issues. This has been brought to light by a long-term ITV News investigation which has featured cases where residents have been living in appalling conditions.

These case studies have painted a picture where tenants have been ignored by their landlords for months, or sometimes years.

Read more

Councils spend £45m on legal disrepair claims in four yearsCouncils spend £45m on legal disrepair claims in four years
Housing associations hired lobbying firm to ‘reduce the capacity of tenants’ to pursue ‘inappropriate’ disrepair claimsHousing associations hired lobbying firm to ‘reduce the capacity of tenants’ to pursue ‘inappropriate’ disrepair claims
Kwajo Tweneboa interview: ‘Poor conditions have been brushed under the carpet for so long’Kwajo Tweneboa interview: ‘Poor conditions have been brushed under the carpet for so long’

This has been matched by a huge uptake in disrepair claims facing social landlords. In this episode of The Housing Podcast, Inside Housing’s Jack Simpson and Grainne Cuffe ask: what is behind the rising number of disrepair claims being brought against social landlords?

They are joined by:

  • Kwajo Tweneboa, social housing activist
  • Giles Peaker, partner at Anthony Gold and co-author of the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018
  • Justin Bates, barrister at Landmark Chambers and co-author of the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018
  • Dorota Pawlowski, managing associate at Trowers & Hamlins

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Asset managementEast MidlandsEast of EnglandHousing Association/RPLocal AuthorityLondonNorth EastNorth WestPodcastSouth EastSouth WestWest MidlandsYorkshire and the Humber
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