The Housing Podcast: what is behind the rising number of disrepair claims being brought against social landlords?

Over the past year, the issue of disrepair in social housing properties has risen in prominence to become one of the country’s key social issues. This has been brought to light by a long-term ITV News investigation which has featured cases where residents have been living in appalling conditions.

These case studies have painted a picture where tenants have been ignored by their landlords for months, or sometimes years.