The housing policy debate in the Tory leadership race has been beyond depressing

Housing policy has not featured prominently in a leadership debate dominated by views about ‘woke’ politics and tax cuts. But the glimmers of insight we have had of candidates’ views are depressing, writes Jules Birch #UKhousing

“Commonsense” calls for people to be given back “their own money” ignore attempts up to now to target cost-of-living support on the poorest.

Calls by multiple candidates to reverse the increase in National Insurance make the prospects of meaningful reform of social care look even more remote.

The debate has otherwise been dominated by tax cuts and the general message is that whoever wins will cut public spending to create space for them.

The only candidate who made housing explicitly part of his pitch was Sajid Javid as he called for “a massive programme of garden villages and new towns” and incentives for longer-term tenancies – but he was one of the first to be eliminated.

Even allowing for the fact that the candidates have to appeal to electorates made up of Tory MPs and older Conservative members who appreciate anti-wokery, the level of debate in the race to be the next prime minister as well as party leader has been beyond depressing.

This is a Conservative leadership race in which the number of toilets we should have has often seemed a bigger issue than the number of homes we need.

And you have to wonder whether benefits will really be uprated in line with inflation next year and whether the Treasury will allow a potentially double-digit increase in social rents.

The levelling-up agenda looks to be on shaky ground, with Liz Truss, for example, calling for “levelling up in a Conservative way”, which appears to mean tax cuts for entrepreneurs rather than a rebalancing of public spending.

The 2050 net zero target is only opposed by one of the remaining five candidates (Kemi Badenoch) but none of them have shown much enthusiasm for a strategy to achieve it.

On the opening weekend of the leadership race, the Sunday Telegraph devoted tens of thousands of words to the candidates and what they plan to do.

The only mention of housing came in a piece about where Boris Johnson plans to live next and which of his two sets of tenants should be evicted to make way for him.

In only one of the leadership debates so far have the candidates been asked directly about their plans. Paul Goodman of Conservative Home (watch from around 48 minutes in, below) asked them how they would propose to fix the housing crisis and help more people into homeownership.

Tom Tugendhat said we really need to ask what a Conservative solution is: “A Labour solution would concrete over the whole country and leave us with socialist homes that are owned by the state and we can rent on a temporary basis.”

This is an utterly depressing view of social housing from supposedly the most progressive candidate in the race and he had lots of guff about restoring trust, believing in Britain and a clean start.

His plan for growth would be “built on things like housing” because “giving people a start in life, giving people the opportunity to own their own home is fundamentally Conservative; Margaret Thatcher did it and we can do it”.

Penny Mordaunt appealed directly to grassroots Tories with her answer that “the thing that doesn’t help get houses built is targets”.

“The only mention of housing came in a piece about where Boris Johnson plans to live next and which of his two sets of tenants should be evicted to make way for him”

She identified factors stopping development such as competition between developers and landbanking, as well as skills and capacity within planning departments, and cited new towns and brownfield land as areas for action.

And she had a niche solution of her own: addressing Valuation Office Agency rebanding policies that she claims block shared homes for young professionals.

“Let 100 flowers bloom,” she said, promising a taskforce in government “that relentlessly focuses on increasing the number of houses that get built”.

Ms Badenoch cited her ministerial experience and perhaps showed the influence of her ex-boss and one of her most prominent supporters (Michael Gove) as she raised problems in getting communities to accept new homes because of the way they are delivered.

“It scares people when we talk about 300,000 new homes because they think they are coming next door to them,” she said as she identified issues with the “developer oligopoly” that builds homes people don’t want to live in, and problems with leasehold.