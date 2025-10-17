The housing secretary’s call to ‘build, baby, build’ won’t solve the country’s youth homelessness crisis

The new housing secretary, Steve Reed, has issued a “call to arms” to developers and vowed to “build, baby, build”, alongside the promise of 1.5 million “affordable” homes. Apparently, this is the government plan to end the youth homelessness crisis in the UK.

But single homeless young people will not benefit from these new houses: they can’t afford the so-called affordable homes, and they won’t be given new social homes because they do not have housing priority. Many local authorities won’t even accept them on to waiting lists, on which there are already 1.33 million households in limbo.

The government doesn’t appear to understand the issue it is trying to solve. Youth homelessness is a symptom of failing support systems for struggling families. The care system relies on professionals noticing something is amiss and acting upon it. Inevitably children are missed. How many? It’s hard to prove, but small-scale research within the EveryYouth Network suggests 60% of children who urgently need support are falling through the gaps. The pathway to youth homelessness starts here.