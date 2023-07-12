The housing sector in Wales needs to ‘fundamentally reframe’ its approach to anti-social behaviour, says national charity 

A new report by Shelter Cymru has called on the sector in Wales to “fundamentally reframe” its approach to anti-social behaviour #UKhousing

Shelter Cymru reviewed 47 landlords’ websites in Wales (36 housing associations and 11 local authorities) to assess the level of publicly available information, and interviewed five landlords in different areas about their approaches to managing ASB.

The charity also looked at how often evictions for ASB from social housing lead to homelessness.

This research considered the policies and practices of social landlords when working with cases of ASB, through a mental health and trauma-informed lens.

The report, Reframing Anti-Social Behaviour: A review of homelessness prevention good practice in Wales, looked at the circumstances which lead to eviction for anti-social behaviour (ASB) from social housing in Wales.

The report found inconsistencies in information across each social landlord’s website, problems in accessing support from the health and care sector, and what the charity described as “setting a tenancy up for failure”.

For example, a full ASB policy document was made available on only 17% of landlords’ websites. This was more likely to be the case for housing associations than local authorities (20% compared with 9%).

The interviews conducted by the charity also found that when issues had arisen around someone’s tenancy, housing staff had resorted to processes such as issuing notices, payment plans issued alongside notices, and threats of injunctions.

A more flexible approach, alongside a higher threshold around the types of issues that would typically lead to enforcement, led to significantly better outcomes, the report found.

In one case, the client felt that the “anti-social” label made them feel undeserving of help. They consequently withdrew from the landlord’s attempts to communicate with them.

A housing support worker told the charity: “We need to see the value in making the effort, as disengagement is effectively someone just switching off. By using these process-led approaches, I would argue that’s what the service is doing as much as the tenant.”

Interviewees also expressed concern to Shelter Cymru about access to health services, particularly mental health care.

The report states: “For some, the potential to meet a person’s support needs was deemed unrealistic, though it was felt that a lot of the issues being presented could be prevented sooner if support had been there at the point people were ready to engage with it.”